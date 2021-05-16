Replacement Commissioner to be Considered

Salina City Commissioners will potentially fill a vacancy on the commission on Monday. The vacancy was created by the resignation of commissioner Rod Franz in late April, who was injured in a fall in early April and will need time to recover.

Commissioners accepted applications from those interested in filling the position. Deadline to submit an application was May 12th.

They indicated previous experience as a commissioner or an a city board would be preferred, but not necessarily required.

Eleven applications were submitted, including six from former commissioners. Former commissioners submitting an application include:

Kaye Crawford

Randall Hardy

Joe Hay

Norm Jennings

Luci Larson

Aaron Peck

Others applying include:

Doug Alt

Jacqueline Cairo

Peter Earles

Chad Farber

Matthew Newbanks

Commissioners will revisit the issue on Monday, with the goal of being have a new commissioner appointed no later than May 24th.

Two of the four remaining commissioners were initially appointed to their positions before later winning election.

Franz was elected to the city commission in November of 2019. His two-year term is set to expire in January of 2022.