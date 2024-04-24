“Repair Cafe” Opens Saturday

A new free event is launching this weekend in Salina.

The “Repair Cafe” opens for the first time on Saturday at the Salina Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th Street.

The organization invites people to bring your everyday items that need a quick repair such as a lamp, bicycle, clothing sewing, quilts repaired, wood items, furniture, clogged vacuum, and more.

Kids, bring your broken crayons and they can be melted into new crayons.

The free Repair Cafe will be held at the Salina Art Center on Saturday, April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information contact any of the sponsors which include the Salina Art Center, KWU Resilience Hub, and North Salina Community Development.