Rep Theatre Students to Present Shakespeare

Salina Central High School Theatre Repertory Theatre classes will present a double cast (casts from 2 repertory theatre classes performing in alternating performances) of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

According to the school , there are two classes which will perform starting with the M3 class cast on Thursday night and Saturday night, and the W2 class cast on Friday night and Sunday matinee. Student have been working in class on working with scansion and Shakespearean text. For most students, this will be their first performance of any work of Shakespeare.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is considered one of Shakespeare’s most popular and widely performed plays. It is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta. One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.

The shows are April 11-14 at Salina Central High School. Tickets are on sale online and will also be available at performances. Ticket prices for the production are $5 general admission. Running time is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes and there will be a 15 minute intermission.