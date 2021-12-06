Rep. Mann Points to Duty and Service of Bob Dole

Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to honor and remember the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole, who passed away in his sleep on Sunday. Mann said, “America has lost a statesman, a noble war hero, and a service-minded Kansan who never forgot where he came from.”

Mann released a heart-felt statement yesterday to highlight Dole’s accomplishments and duty to service throughout his adult life:

He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his military service.

Before he became a United States Senator, Bob Dole was the congressman representing our Big First District of Kansas. After serving in the House of Representatives for eight years, Kansans sent him to the United States Senate where he served for 27 years, acted as the majority leader twice, and became his party’s nominee to the highest office in the land in 1996. It’s inspiring and humbling to stand on the shoulders of such greatness from Russell, Kansas.

I was blessed to spend some time with Senator Dole a few weeks ago. His love for Kansas and its people were on full display in his excited curiosity about our plans for the Big First. He was a thoughtful, committed, and energetic champion for our nation and our way of life in rural Kansas. He always treated others with respect and kindness – especially his fellow veterans as he attended nearly every Honor Flight that came to D.C.

I left our time together inspired and commissioned as Sen. Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come from. He knew, deep down, that the heartbeat of our Nation is found in places like his hometown of Russell. His legacy will echo into the future, and his patriotic spirit serves as a benchmark for anyone who believes that our brightest days are yet to come.

“Thank you Senator Dole for working tirelessly to make the world a better place – may you rest in peace. My prayers and gratitude for Sen. Dole go out to his family.”