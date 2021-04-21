Rep. Mann Joins Other Republicans In Letter To USDA Secretary

A Congressman from Kansas joins fellow Republicans in concern over the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s cancellation of a family food program.

Representative Tracey Mann, with 21 House Republicans, sent a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack expressing concerns over the cancellation of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

“Our farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our nation’s food supply,” Rep. Mann said. “The Farmers to Families Food Box Program came from bipartisan COVID-19 relief funding aimed at helping our agriculture supply chain and providing food for vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The full letter can be read here: 4.19.21_USDA_F2F