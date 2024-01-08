Renowned Speaker to Keynote Chamber Event

A best selling author and award-winning lecturer will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet and meeting this spring.

According to the Chamber, Dr. Amy Cuddy, Social Psychologist, Award-Winning Harvard Lecturer and Bestselling Author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, in the Arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center (TPEC) beginning at 6:30pm. A membership networking reception will precede the meeting.

Dr. Cuddy is an expert on the behavioral science of power, presence, and prejudice. Her first book, “Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges” is a New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Publisher’s Weekly, and Globe & Mail bestseller, and has been published in 35 languages and sold more than half a million copies. Dr. Cuddy’s TED Talk, ‘Your Body Language May Shape Who You Are,’ is the second-most-viewed TED Talk of all time, with more than 70 million views. A pop-culture phenomenon, Amy and her talk have been referenced in the TV shows Ted Lasso, Grey’s Anatomy, Sex Education, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Bold Type, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and others. Learn more about Dr. Cuddy by visiting her website at https://www.amycuddy.com/

“The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce has gained a lot of notoriety for the name recognition and popularity of our annual meeting speakers over the years,” Jason Gillig, Chamber Board Chair, said, “We also know from feedback that the most favorite speakers have been those who have shared inspiring words about leadership, professional and personal growth, and innovative thinking. We thought that Dr. Cuddy was a perfect fit for what our members and public come to enjoy and expect at this event.”

The meeting will be held in the TPEC Arena, and seating will consist of tables of eight, including dinner. Tickets for Chamber members are $65 per person. Tickets for non-members are $85 per person. Reservations for members and the general public can be made online at www.salinakansas.org/annualmembershipmeeting.html, by calling the Chamber office at 1-785-827-9301, stopping by the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash, or emailing Stephanie Gillig at [email protected]. Tickets will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The evening will consist of remarks by Chamber President & CEO Renee Duxler; a brief review of the Chamber’s accomplishments in 2023, and the keynote address by Dr. Cuddy.

Platinum sponsors for this year’s annual meeting include Bennington State Bank, Blue Beacon International, Salina Regional Health Center, and Schwan’s Global. A limited number of sponsorships continue to be available for members. For details regarding the cost and amenities of the sponsorships, contact the Chamber office.

