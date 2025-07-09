Renowned Artist Joins Bethany Staff

A new Associate Professor of Studio Art is now on staff at Bethany College.

According to the school, Don Robson is an accomplished artist and educator. Originally from St. Joseph, Missouri, he brings a wealth of experience in visual arts, education, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Robson holds a Master of Fine Arts from Wichita State University and a Master of Teaching from the University of Central Missouri. His teaching career has spanned both high school and college levels, and he also brings professional experience in marketing and print production.

Prior to joining Bethany College, Robson served as professor and chair of the Art Department at Concordia University Nebraska in Seward. During his tenure, he led several innovative initiatives, including the development of an Art Therapy program, the Saturday Art School practicum for Art and Elementary Education students, and collaborative curriculum like the interdisciplinary “Studies in Composition” course, which brought together Art and English majors.

A nationally recognized and published artist, Robson has exhibited work in juried competitions, solo and group exhibitions, and his pieces are featured in galleries, museums, and private collections across the United States. His recent exhibitions include a solo show at the Walter Piehl Gallery in Minot, North Dakota, and group exhibitions at venues such as the Marxhausen Gallery, Jackson Dinsdale Gallery, Norfolk Arts Center, and Sioux City Art Center.

Robson’s work and leadership have earned him multiple honors, including Best of Show at the 2022 International All Media Exhibition hosted by the Northwest Arts Center at Minot State University. He was named Higher Education Art Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association in 2017 and received Concordia University’s Outstanding Teacher Award for 2013–2014.