Renovators Winning at Dean Evans

Work continues at Dean Evans Stadium to upgrade the field and fan experience for the upcoming Kansas Wesleyan, USD 305 and Legion Baseball seasons.

Crews have already removed the old dirt and replaced it with a new base soil to hold the new artificial turf. Byron Tomlins with Salina Baseball Enterprises joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look behind the scenes.

Tomlins says a new patio behind home plate will give fans a chance to enjoy the game and host special events at the same time.

Target date for completion of the turf and renovation projects at Dean Evans Stadium and the Salina South High School softball diamonds is set for February 1, 2021.

Prep work for the new concrete patio behind home plate.

ATG Sports of Andover will install the artificial turf at both facilities The total cost is just under $2 million. Other renovations include adding bullpens, batting cages and new restrooms at Dean Evans, while the two fields at South with be upgraded with home run fences, batting cages and bullpens.