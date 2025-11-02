REMINDER: Slow Down, Move Over

Last year, 46 emergency responders across the country never made it home, according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute. They were police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and tow truck operators—struck while assisting others on the roadside.

According to AAA Kansas, “Slow Down, Move Over” (SDMO) laws were created to prevent these tragedies. However, a new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (AAAFTS) finds that confusion about the laws and inconsistent enforcement are leaving responders at continued risk.

“For more than 20 years, AAA has championed ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ laws in every state, yet we are still losing far too many roadside heroes in the line of duty,” said Gene Boehm, President and CEO of AAA National. “It’s clear that awareness alone isn’t enough. Drivers need to understand what these laws require and why they matter.”

“Slow Down, Move Over laws exist to protect roadside heroes, first responders, and the stranded motorists who they serve. However, as these statistics demonstrate, drivers do not always follow the law, all too often resulting in preventable tragedies,” said Dr. David Yang, President and Executive Director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

While every state and the District of Columbia has a “Slow Down, Move Over” law, many drivers don’t fully understand what those laws require. In a forthcoming AAAFTS national survey, two-thirds of drivers said they’ve heard of SDMO laws, but many couldn’t say whether their state has one or what the law entails. Drivers are far less likely to move over or slow down for tow trucks or stranded vehicles than for police, revealing a widespread misconception about who the laws protect.

When researchers reviewed real-world footage of drivers passing roadside incidents, they found only 64% of vehicles either slowed down or moved over. The remaining 36% did neither. Changing lanes was far more common than reducing speed, suggesting that many drivers are missing half the law’s intent.

The research reveals several troubling trends:

Tow truck operators face the greatest risk . Only 58% of drivers witnessed in surveillance footage slowed down or moved over when a tow truck was stopped at the roadside, compared to 66% who slowed down or moved over for police vehicles.

. Only 58% of drivers witnessed in surveillance footage slowed down or moved over when a tow truck was stopped at the roadside, compared to 66% who slowed down or moved over for police vehicles. Intentions don’t match actions . Most drivers say they comply with SDMO laws, but roadside video shows otherwise—especially when it comes to reducing speed.

. Most drivers say they comply with SDMO laws, but roadside video shows otherwise—especially when it comes to reducing speed. Weak enforcement reduces deterrence. Drivers perceive little risk of being ticketed, and penalties vary widely—from $30 in Florida to $2,500 in Virginia.

“Every responder working on the roadside deserves to make it home safely,” said AAA Director of Traffic Safety Advocacy and Research Jake Nelson. “We need clear, consistent laws, visible enforcement, and education that resonates with drivers. When everyone understands what ‘slow down, move over’ really means, we can make our roads safer for those who protect us every day.”

AAA is encouraging policymakers, enforcement agencies, and safety partners to strengthen and align their approaches to “Slow Down, Move Over” laws—making them clearer, more consistent, and easier for drivers to follow.

Recommendations include:

Clarify and align SDMO laws across states, including a consistent definition of what it means to “slow down.”

across states, including a consistent definition of what it means to “slow down.” Raise public awareness through emotionally compelling, visually clear campaigns that humanize the impact of noncompliance and showcase all vehicles covered by the laws.

through emotionally compelling, visually clear campaigns that humanize the impact of noncompliance and showcase all vehicles covered by the laws. Increase enforcement visibility with coordinated, high-visibility efforts and education-first use of emerging technologies like dashcams and automated enforcement systems.

Kansas’ Move Over law

The Kansas Move Over law requires motorists to slow down when approaching and, when safe to do so, move over one lane , away from tow providers, police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, road maintenance crews, and even telecommunications and waste collection personnel working at the roadside.

During the 2025 Kansas legislative session, AAA Kansas introduced Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which expanded the state’s Move Over law to include all stopped/disabled vehicles on the roadside displaying appropriate hazard lights or warning signs (reflective triangles, flares, cones, etc.). The bill was passed by both the Senate and House and signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly, taking effect July 1st.

AAA furthers its mission to protect service technicians and tow providers by offering innovative solutions that improve safety at the roadside by partnering with companies like HAAS Alert , to provide advance notice to drivers about an incident at the roadside and remind them to slow down and move over.

_ _ _

Photo: KHP Vehicle which hit while a Trooper was out on a motorist assist in May of 2022.