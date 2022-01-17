Remembering MLK on KSAL

His voice emerged to lead a peaceful movement through a turbulent decade in America – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. left a legacy of change in his wake.

Kansas Wesleyan history professor Dr. Anita Specht joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to look back at not only his charisma but his organizational skills.

Dr. King was the frontman for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law in the 1960s.

This evening, Kansas Wesleyan will recognize and honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a celebration in Mabee Arena.

According to the school, the event gets underway at 7 p.m. and features the theme of “Daring to Dream: The Radical Imagination of a New Generation.”

Multiple students will join Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president, and Charles Spencer, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, in speaking during the evening’s ceremonies.

Spencer will offer the keynote address. Music will be provided by the Salina Community Choir and the Greater Mizpah Baptist Church of Wichita.

Monday evening’s event is free and open to the public.