Remembering Kirstie Alley

Emmy-winning Actress and Kansas native Kirstie Alley has passed away after a battle with cancer. The star of “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” was 71-years-old.

In a statement posted Monday night to Alley’s official Twitter page, the actress’s family thanked the doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida for their care. Alley played Rebecca Howe on the hit sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 through 1993 and then starred in her own show “Veronica’s Closet” from 97 through 2000.

Actor John Travolta is among those in Hollywood reacting to the news of Kirstie Alley’s death. Travolta said on social media that he and Alley had “one of the most special relationships” he’s ever had. The two co-starred in a series of films, including the romantic-comedy “Look Who’s Talking.” Actress Valerie Bertinelli posted “Oh Kirstie. Rest in Peace.” Fellow “Cheers” star John Ratzenberger posted “It’s so sad. So very sad. God Bless you and keep you Kirstie Alley.”

Kirstie Alley’s death was announced Monday night by her children, who cited her battle with cancer.

Kirstie Alley was a Kansas native. She was born and raised in Wichita, and attended Kansas State University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her acting dreams. She never forgot her Kansas roots, and would sometimes decorate a Wichita home she owns with a Santa’s Village set she saved from her 1993 film “Look Who’s Talking Now.” The set appeared in a scene where the character Alley plays loses her job and needs to earn extra money. She takes a job working as an elf for a surly mall Santa. The large panels painted with festive Christmas town scenes span 120 feet and are 18 feet high at some points.

_ _ _

Photos via Kirstie Alley social media