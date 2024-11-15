Remembering Hayden

Family and friends are remembering and honoring an area teen who lived a full life as he shared his personal cancer battle with the world. The world is a little less after losing 15-year-old Hayden Ballou on Sunday.

It was no secret to anyone who knew him that Hayden lived his life in a way we should all strive for. He cared deeply for others. He saw the good in every situation, and person. Hayden always gave his best effort, and didn’t know the words “give up”.

Hayden’s world revolved around his journey as he battled cancer. He never let cancer stop him. He loved the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed camping, golf, disc golf, and corn hole. Hayden loved anything that got him outside.

Hayden loved his family, friends, and his dog Hunter above all else. He had a soft spot for kids younger than him. No matter how badly he was hurting or how sick he was, Hayden was always worried about others and put them before himself. He had a fierce competitive side, but always knew when to hold back to give others a sporting chance. He encouraged everyone to do their best and loved seeing others succeed even if they did better than him.

Hayden truly was a model of what living life to the fullest looked like. He worked hard, played hard, and loved hard. He had very few complaints. He was always just a genuinely happy, loving, and peaceful person.

Hayden participated every year in Meridian Media’s effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’ s Research Hospital and the fight against childhood cancer. He was a welcome face at the radio studios, and was especially close with Y 93.7 personality Hannah Holt. Hayden also loved getting to know the athletes from Kansas Wesleyan University who were answering phones at the radio station as part of the annual radio-thon. He loved hanging out with them, and joining them in good-hearted fun and mischief.

May we all cherish the very short time we got on this earth with Hayden. May we let his memory remind us to do better ,and be better. When life gets tough remember Hayden’s strength and positive outlook on life. He is a light in everyone’s life that met him.

