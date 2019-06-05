Remembering G.I. Joe, Rosie

As the nation reflects and remembers the courage and lives lost to break through Hitter’s Atlantic Wall 75-years ago on D-Day, staff at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum will be culminating a week of activities with a Remembrance Ceremony in Abilene on Thursday morning.

Museum Curator, William Snyder tells KSAL News that beginning at 9:30am, more than 60 WWII veterans and “Rosie the Riveters” will gather near the statue of General Eisenhower to listen to an address from Retired USAF General Richard Myers.

Snyder’s special guest at the event is also part of our nation’s “Greatest Generation,” his 96-year-old mother helped in the war effort.

“My mom is one of the Rosies,” he said. “She worked at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in Akron, Ohio where they built the wings for the Curtis aircraft.”

The June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of German occupied France gave the Allies a foothold in Europe to defeat Hitter’s Nazi war machine by April of 1945.