Remembering Bob Homolka

A man who spent nearly his entire life in Salina umpiring and teaching math courses at Kansas State University, is being remembered. Robert Douglas “Bob” Homolka passed away on Friday after a courageous battle with numerous health conditions. He was 82-years-old.

Homolka spent more than 70 years in Salina, before in his later years relocating to the Bonner Springs area. In Salina he was a pillar of the community who never met a stranger. He was a man of both style and substance who lived a very complete life. BHe was known for his big heart, “snappy” clothes, storytelling, and larger than life personality.

Homolka retired from Kansas State University Salina, after a successful career as a math professor and department chair. He was named “professor of the year” twice and loved teaching his students and grandchildren. In 2010, he delivered a scholarly paper at the American Society for Engineering’s global meeting in Singapore. The topic was “A Triple Play: Baseball, Mathematics and Storytelling.” His positive, life-long impact on students, his son’s friends, and his friends and colleagues will last for generations.

Although Homolka loved teaching and mentoring his students, his true passion away from family was umpiring. Known as “Antelope Jack,” his legendary umpiring career spanned 5 decades.

Homolka was selected to 20 NCAA Division 1 Regionals and two College World Series. He also worked games in the Major Leagues. Among the games he umpired, he was behind the plate for the Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo’s debut, a 5-hour game that set a record for most pitchers used.

Homolka’s umpiring career culminated in being inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame, and the NBC (National Baseball Congress) Hall of Fame.

Although his accomplishments on the field were many, Homolka was most proud of his time mentoring, training, and helping other umpires. He spent countless hours organizing umpiring clinics, supervising games, and on the phone with conference commissioners to ensure other umpires achieved their goals and dreams.

Homolka helped Kate Walden achieve success at the major college level, where she was the first female umpire in the Big 12 Conference. To the very end he talked about his umpiring friends, handed out baseballs to kids, and talked about going to his favorite place on earth—Alaska—to spend one more summer umpiring.

Homolka’s impact on the lives of umpires, coaches, and players was immeasurable and will never be forgotten.

Homolka’s love for his family, especially his 8 grandchildren, was his most important legacy. He had the unique ability to not only be present in their lives but also to talk about and support their diverse interests. Whether it be taking them on trips to Colorado and Alaska, attending gymnastics events, watching their theater performances, helping with projects around the home, traveling to Washington D.C. to watch the Nutcracker, countless shopping trips, opening packs of baseball cards, or conversations about politics, movies, and every other topic, He made each of his grandchildren feel special and loved. His hosting of Thanksgiving and Christmas was always a highlight of everyone’s year. At the time of his passing, he was busy preparing a special Shrimp boil for his family to attend. He would do anything for his family and the people he loved, and his generosity brought him tremendous joy.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 2nd, at 1:30 pm at Emmanuel Church Salina, 1325 E Cloud St., Salina, KS 67401. Family and friends will share stories and give Holmoka a proper send-off.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob’s memory to UMPS CARE Charities at www.UmpsCare.com. You can also mail donations to UMPS CARE Charities, 4185 Carvel Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037 and note in comment section “In memory of Bob Homolka.”