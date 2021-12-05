Remembering Bob Dole

Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole has passed away.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation made the following announcements Sunday morning:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

Dole was a decorated veteran who lost the use of his right arm after being seriously injured in World War Two.

Dole represented Kansas in Congress from 1960 until 1996. The Russell native served 27 years in the United States Senate and 10 years in the House. He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 but lost the election to President Bill Clinton.