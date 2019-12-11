Salina, KS

Remember When: Ice Storm 2007

KSAL StaffDecember 11, 2019

Do you remember the sound of snapping trees and neighborhoods without power for days as an ice storm settled over Kansas 12-years ago this week.

The ice coated everything on December 10th and December 11th 2007, turning the weather event into the worst ice storm in the history of Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, this horrific storm was caused by devastating, widespread moderate to heavy freezing rain that resulted in equally widespread 1-2 inch ice accumulations. In fact, a few areas were coated by phenomenal 2-4 inch accumulations.

Damage to trees, power lines and power poles was staggering and made any attempt at travel treacherous, if not impossible.

Power outages were, of course, widespread, affecting around 260,000 people. Many areas were without power for 1-2 weeks.

Damage to the electrical infrastructure alone was estimated at $136.2 million, making this the costliest ice storm in Kansas history. Of this total, $37.5 million damage was assessed in Reno County. Such damage involved around 2,000 power poles and 7,900 spans of conductor. Around 5,400 lines and transformers required refusing.

The statewide damage estimate is definitely conservative as most counties did not report their respective monetary losses. Damage estimates to buildings, trees and other foliage was unknown.

Amazingly, no fatalities were reported.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

