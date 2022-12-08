Remember Me Tree, Candlelight Ceremony Honor Loved Ones

Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual “Remember Me Tree,” to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. It is on display in the lobby of Memorial Hospital, 511 NE. 10th Street, in Abilene through the end of December.

Anyone may place an angel or cross on the tree to honor or remember a loved one. Donations are accepted for the ornaments and it is encouraged to put the name of the person honored on the ornament. For donations of $20 or more, porcelain keepsake ornaments are available. Donation boxes are in the Memorial Hospital front lobby, next to the tree, and at a few other businesses in Abilene.

Placing an ornament on the “Remember Me Tree” is a wonderful way to remember or honor a loved one during the holidays. These donations directly benefit local Hospice patients and programs.

The Candlelight Ceremony will be held Tuesday, December 20, at Community Bible Church, 1400 N. Cedar, in Abilene beginning at 6:00 p.m. Everyone from the community is invited. There will be a short memorial reading followed by honoring those whose names appear on the Remember Me Tree.