The extreme cold prompted what was supposed to be an outdoor celebration of the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to instead be a drive thru event.

Several days of MLK events are planned in Salina, with a theme of “Remember! Celebrate! Act!”. This year there is a special focus on bringing awareness to the homeless.

A Citywide Celebration was planned for Sunday afternoon, and in keeping with the homeless awareness effort, it was to have been held outdoors. Everyone who attended was to have receive a bag, with a list of items needed by several humanitarian agencies in Salina.

The bags were handed out during the drive thru event. They are asked to be dropped off, at the agency, with a donation.

On Monday a Martin Luther King Jr. youth celebration will be held at noon at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at 215 S. Chicago in Salina. The youth-centered celebration will feature guest Ralita Cheeks and music by Salina Central and Salina South Choirs.

Monday evening at 7:00 Kansas Wesleyan University will recognize and honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration in Mabee Arena. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Terrell D. Davis, the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita,