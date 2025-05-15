Rembering and Honoring

Salinans gathered on a breezy Spring morning Thursday to honor and remember local police, sheriff, and highway patrol troopers who have died in the line of duty. A Peace Officer Memorial Day event was held at Jerry Ivey Park.

A crowd that included law enforcement and their family and friends, firefighters, and citizens gathered to honor, and pay respect to local officers who have died in the line of duty. The event was also about thanking current law enforcement for what they do on a daily basis.

Salina Police Captain Mike Miller read a roll call of the four Salina Police Officers, one Saline County Sheriff, and ten Kansas State Troopers killed in the line of duty.

After Salina Police Chief Salina C.J. Wise offered a welcome and opening remarks, Mayor Greg Lenkiewiecz spoke. City Commissioner Jerry Ivey Jr, one of the son’s of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty, also spoke.

The Mayor said it’s important to not only remember those who have died in the line of duty, but to also recognize and express appreciation those who are currently serving.

Ivey spoke about the events of Friday, June 13th, 1975, the day his father was killed. He didn’t focus on the specific series of events that lead to his father’s death, but rather on the love and support his family received afterwards. He thanked those who currently serve, and said he prays for their safety.

The gathering also included prayers from Pastor Jeff Quigley of Smoky Valley Baptist Church, and Lonnie Liljegren performing “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes. The playing of “Taps” by Gary Keil and a 21 gun salute concluded the event.

Thursday is the national day of observance for fallen police officers. Peace Officers Memorial Day was authorized by Congress in 1961 and signed into law by President John F. Kennedy, designating May 15th as a day to honor law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty. Over 160 law officers are killed each year in the U.S.

Peace Officer Memorial Day events in Salina are traditionally held in Jerry Ivey Park. The park is named in honor of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Jerry Ivey was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect.

