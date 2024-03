A human skull and other remains found along a Kansas river are that of an Oklahoma man born in 1953.

The skull belonging to Randy Bruce Clayton was found along the Neosho River on April 29th, 2017.

More human remains were found inside a fitted bed sheet and comforter inside a lawn trash sack.

The remains were identified with the help of the FBI and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The case is under investigation.