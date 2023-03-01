Remains Found in Kansas Field

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Galena Police Department are investigating a man’s death after remains were found in the Cherokee County community of Galena.

According to the KBI, on Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Galena Police Department requested assistance with the investigation. KBI agents responded to the scene.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, the Galena Police Department received a report of a body found in a field, near 11th St. and Wood St. When officers responded, they located the badly decomposed remains of a man.

At this time, the man has not been identified. Due to the condition of his remains, positive identification is expected to take longer than typical cases.

Death investigations may be determined to be the result of homicide, suicide, natural causes, or an accident. An autopsy is scheduled.

If you have information about this case, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Galena Police Department at (620) 783-1900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.