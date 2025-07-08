Relay For Life Tuesday Fund Raiser

Tuesday evening you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some tasty food.

Stop by Bogey’s at 1417 S 9th Street between 5:00 PM and 10:00 PM for a great meal, a yummy dessert, or both. Bogey’s will donate 15 percent of all sales during this time frame to the Saline County Relay For Life effort. You can dine in, drive thru, or carry out.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.

In 2025, more than 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer, and over 618,000 will lose their lives. Building on 40 Years of Impact, Relay For Life has raised nearly $7 billion since 1985, funding research, patient support, and advocacy that lead to real, life-saving progress.