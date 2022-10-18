Relay For Life Kickoff Open House Tuesday

A group of volunteers who are dedicated to raising funds and awareness in Salina in the fight against cancer are planning a kickoff open house event.

According to the Saline County Relay For Life Organization, a kickoff open house for the 2023 Relay For Life is scheduled tonight, Tuesday October 18th. The come and go event will be held at Iron Insurance Partners located at 201 E Iron .

Come register for the event and learn more about the American Cancer Society. They will reveal the theme for this year, share fundraising ideas and connect participants with a variety of resources. There will also be sweet treats.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the Saline County Relay For Life can go ahead & register as a team or individual on the relay site here: Register for the Saline County Relay For Life.

Relayers can also download the ACS FUNdraising app from either app store and register there as well. The app has several cool features, including:

Register for the local Relay For Life event

Create your personal event fundraising page on your mobile device

Accept in-person credit card and check donations with state-of-the-art scanning technology and bank-grade security features

Create a Facebook Fundraiser

Solicit donations via PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and LinkedIn

Send donation receipts and thank-you notes

Track your fundraising progress towards your goal with real-time updates

Monitor your team and event fundraising progress as well

Keep track of event wide messages from your event coordinator and volunteers

Connect with Lyft to catch a ride to and from your event on the big day

Fundraise for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action NetworkSM (ACS CAN)

Additional features for Team Captains allow you to communicate with your team, and check-in participants at events.

Relay For Life is a community event to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

The 2023 Saline County Relay For Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at Kansas Wesleyan University.