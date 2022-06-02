Relay For Life is Saturday

It’s back outside, bigger and better. A group of dedicated volunteers will be on a mission this Saturday to raise money in the fight against cancer. The Saline County Relay for Life event will be held at Kansas Wesleyan University.

This is a community event to fight back against cancer, to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. Saline County Relay For Life is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.

Organizers say “Relay for Life is a fun, fundraising and walking event dedicated to helping the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. We relay for each other – family, friends and neighbors. Relay is an amazing way for communities to connect and make a very real difference. When we rally together in the fight against cancer, we can accomplish anything.”

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

At Relay For Life events, no one faces cancer alone. Volunteers come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.

Cancer survivors can register and receive a free survivor t-shirt and participate in a survivor lap

Listen to moving speakers

Buy tickets for a 50/50 Raffle – 50/50 Raffle Tickets – $5.00 for 1; $10.00 for 3; or $20.00 for 6

Bid on Silent Auction items

Participate in the Luminary Ceremony to honor or remember a loved one

Take part in the fun activities & listen to some great music

Guest speakers at the event include:

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Yazan Abuodeh

Meridian Media News Director Todd Pittenger

2022 Voice of Hope Becky Duncan

The Saline County Relay For Life will be held Saturday from 4 till 11 on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

Saline County Relay For Life