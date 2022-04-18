Relay For Life Fundraisers Planned

A couple of fundraisers are planned within the next couple of weeks to help in fundraising leading up to the upcoming Saline County Relay For Life.

The year’s Relay For Life will be held on Saturday, June 4th, at Kansas Wesleyan University from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Relay For Life is a community event to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

Upcoming events include:

Tuesday April 26 th is a fundraiser at Jim’s Chicken, all day. Customers just have to mention Relay for Life and the organization will get back 15% of the proceeds.

A Cruiser Night is planned for Thursday, April 28th from 4 to 9 pm at the Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe. Cruisers will be there around 7:30. Volunteers will be registering survivors and selling luminaries and there will be a 50/50 raffle going on.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the Saline County Relay For Life can go ahead & register as a team or individual on the relay site here: Register for the Saline County Relay For Life.