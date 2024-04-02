Reimagined KSU Salina Open House Returns

Kansas State University Salina is hosting a family-friendly open house from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The Salina-area community, future students, current students and their families, and alumni are all invited to explore and enjoy the campus.

Guests can attend a kids carnival that will feature Wildcat purple pride popcorn, a bouncy house and a variety of yard games.

Other events will include coffee and a chat with Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Salina, a pancake feed benefiting competitive aviation student organizations, first-hand flight experience simulators, department and student project displays, campus tours and more.

Current students and faculty will be at the event to interact with visitors and share more about new features of the campus.