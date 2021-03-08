Salina, KS

Registration Opens for Kindergarten Roundup at USD 305

USD 305March 8, 2021

Registration for Kindergarten Roundup is open for students who turn 5 years old on or before August 31, 2021. Salina Public Schools offers All Day Kindergarten at each elementary school.

Parents and guardians can register* their child at  https://forms.gle/Pge3S6dvLsecW2sM6 to receive more information from the school their child will attend.

Registration will reserve a place for a virtual Kindergarten Roundup event in April that will be held separately by each elementary school.

Getting ready for the first day of kindergarten is an exciting time for both our students and families. The staff at USD 305 look forward to sharing a long-lasting partnership with parents and guardians of their students. Find more information at www.usd305.com http://www.usd305.com/

