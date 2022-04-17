Registration Open For Summer Science Camps

Registration is now open for a series of unique science summer camps.

Fort Hays State University’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute (SMEI) is hosting a variety of summer camps for youth in grades 2 through 8. The school says camps are filling quickly despite accepting 24 students per camp and restricting students to a maximum of two camps each.

According to FHSU, All camps run four days per week, Monday through Thursday. Sessions are all three hours each – some in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon and others in the afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.

This year’s camps include:

Main Street Math Camp for grades 2-3 – June 6-9 from 9 a.m. to noon – Student entrepreneurs will build a business according to their passions in life. Camp will culminate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open their business for parents on the final day.

Main Street Math Camp for grades 4-5 – June 6-9 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Help create Main Street Math Town by planning, designing, building, and opening your own business. During the four-day camp, entrepreneurs will explore the steps in opening up their own business.

Camp North Star for grades 5-7 – June 20-23 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Explore this camp for budding engineers. Activities will include working with CAD Design to explore rocket designs, Newton’s laws of motion, nanotechnology, robotics, and solid fuel rockets.

Robo Challenge Camp for grades 6-8 – June 27-30 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Custom build robots that can operate in real world situations. For students with experience with robotics.

The registration fee for each camp is $60, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, May 11. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with a maximum of two camps per student.

For more information about the summer camps, contact Cari Rohleder by phone at 785.628.4743 or by email at [email protected]. More information and registration brochures can be found at https://www.fhsu.edu/smei/camps/.