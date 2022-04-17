Registration Open For Summer Science Camps

Registration is now open for a series of unique science summer camps.
Fort Hays State University’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute (SMEI) is hosting a variety of summer camps for youth in grades 2 through 8. The school says camps are filling quickly despite accepting 24 students per camp and restricting students to a maximum of two camps each.
According to FHSU, All camps run four days per week, Monday through Thursday. Sessions are all three hours each – some in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon and others in the afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.
This year’s camps include:
- Main Street Math Camp for grades 2-3 – June 6-9 from 9 a.m. to noon – Student entrepreneurs will build a business according to their passions in life. Camp will culminate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open their business for parents on the final day.
- Main Street Math Camp for grades 4-5 – June 6-9 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Help create Main Street Math Town by planning, designing, building, and opening your own business. During the four-day camp, entrepreneurs will explore the steps in opening up their own business.
- Camp North Star for grades 5-7 – June 20-23 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Explore this camp for budding engineers. Activities will include working with CAD Design to explore rocket designs, Newton’s laws of motion, nanotechnology, robotics, and solid fuel rockets.
- Robo Challenge Camp for grades 6-8 – June 27-30 from 1 to 4 p.m. – Custom build robots that can operate in real world situations. For students with experience with robotics.
The registration fee for each camp is $60, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, May 11. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with a maximum of two camps per student.
For more information about the summer camps, contact Cari Rohleder by phone at 785.628.4743 or by email at [email protected]. More information and registration brochures can be found at https://www.fhsu.edu/smei/camps/.