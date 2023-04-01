Registration Open For STEM Event

Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Academy of Mathematics & Science (KAMS) is offering a STEM event early this summer.

According to FHSU, the STEM Summit will be held Sunday, June 4, through Tuesday, June 6. The summit is open to all incoming 8th, 9th, and 10th-grade students.

Students will work in teams, meet new friends, and perform exciting hands-on experiments that make science, technology, engineering, and math come alive.

Campers will choose from a broad range of activities, including:

Get ready to be dazzled, challenged, and experience a few booms. Check out some of the best science demonstrations used in teaching. Can you survive the bed-of-nails?

Work as a local game warden attempting to solve the case of the poached whooping crane. Learn how insects can fight crime in the name of conservation and practice molecular biology techniques to nail down the culprit. Collect data in the field and examine the findings in the lab to solve the mystery.

Perform experiments to approximate Pi and use hands-on and algebraic methods to prove the Pythagorean Theorem.

Put your STEM knowledge to the test as you work with a team to crack codes, find clues, and solve puzzles in a race against the clock to “Break-out!” Are you ready for a challenge?

Explore how the chemistry of cooking and art are encountered in everyday life. Work with foods containing carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. Explore the chemistry of ink, perfumes, and paper-making.

Learn the science behind the purchasing decisions you make every day and the impact they have on your friends, community, and around the world. Use fun, engaging exercises to illustrate behavior and free markets; you will not look at your next purchase the same way.

See how research is leading to the science classroom of the future with 360 videos. Work with a team to capture nature in action with a 360 camera and see how this technology can explore the world.

Use computer-aided design technologies like Autodesk Inventor and Autodesk Revit to produce a one-of-a-kind 3-dimensional object. Learn how 3D scanners and virtual reality will impact the engineering design world.

The registration fee is $25, non-refundable for Kansas residents and $100 for non-Kansas residents. The registration deadline is April 15, and space is limited. Camp fees include a two-night stay in an FHSU residence hall room, meals, campus supplies, and a camp T-shirt. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about the summer summit, contact Ann Noble at 785.628.5449 or [email protected] The registration brochure can be downloaded here: REGISTRATION BROCHURE.

_ _ _

Fort Hays State University photo