Registration Open For STEM Camp

Registration is now open for the Summer STEM Institute, a collaboration between Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and Kansas State University’s College of Education that brings approximately 325 middle schoolers to the K-State campus to experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Summer STEM Institute, in its 13th year, provides engaging, hands-on learning for students. Enrollment is open to students in fifth through eighth grade during the 2022-23 school year. Sessions are from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday June 5-8, June 12-15 and June 19-22 and are based at the College of Education in Bluemont Hall at K-State.

The institute will offer approximately 25 session topics — several of which are new — including Digital Designs with Canva Creativity, History Hunter, Board Game Madness: Probability is Everywhere and Math Walk. Plus, some favorites return, including Drones and Coding of Spheros, CSI, Music Exploration in a Digital World, Vet Med and Explore Manhattan.

“We’re excited to offer such creative classes this summer,” said Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for USD 383. “Each summer, we try to bring back popular classes plus add some new topics to keep it engaging. This summer, our teachers are providing outstanding options that we believe will provide some great activities for students.”

Lori Goodson, College of Education assistant professor of curriculum and instruction and STEAM coordinator, said K-State preservice teachers support the institute as part of their Core Teaching Skills class. The course is co-taught by Goodson and Kaylee Myers, instructor.

“The program not only offers exciting classes for the middle schoolers, but it also provides an opportunity for our preservice teachers to gain quality experience working with students and collaborating with some of the local district’s top classroom teachers,” Goodson said.

The institute concludes with a STEM Showcase on June 23, International Women in Engineering Day. The showcase begins with the inaugural address of the Roger and Liz STEM Lecture Series presented by Cindy Wallis-Lage, retired executive from Black & Veatch.

Early registration is encouraged because class sizes are intentionally small. Please visit the website to learn about specific classes and registration details. Students are encouraged to take advantage of district transportation. Locations for district bus stops will be shared early in May.

Fees are $120 for all three weeks, $45 if the student qualifies for reduced lunch and $30 if the student qualifies for free lunch. A 10 percent military discount is also available. To ensure all students have an opportunity to attend, scholarships are available. The scholarship form is available on the registration site.

If you have questions, please contact USD 383 at [email protected].