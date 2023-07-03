Registration Open for High Plains Journal’s Sorghum U

High Plains Journal is once again combining its popular Sorghum U and Wheat U into one event in 2020, building off of its successful first year in 2019. Sorghum U/Wheat U will feature practical learning opportunities for both crops on August 11 at the Kansas Star Event Center in Mulvane.

Breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and producer panels will feature hot topics for both wheat and sorghum farmers. Subjects to be covered include:

Soil health;

Fertility management;

Weed and pest control;

Crop variety analysis and technology;

Marketing, and more.

Speakers who have already been confirmed include Brent Bean, United Sorghum Checkoff Program; Romulo Lollato, Kansas State University; Brady Huck, Advanced Trading; Ward Labs, Inc.; and Jourdan Bell, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension.

Also on deck is the popular Farmer Panel, with farmers sharing their own cropping experiences in Kansas and Oklahoma. In addition to a packed program full of practical knowledge, there will also be a trade show with exhibitors showcasing the latest in advancements for sorghum and wheat farmers.

Story via Kansas Grain Sorghum