Registration Open For Fair Housing Webinar

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2021

The City of Salina is planning a virtual event on the topic of fair housing.

According to the city, to commemorate National Fair Housing Month and the 53rd Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the City of Salina Community Relations Division will hold their Annual Fair Housing Seminar Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. via Zoom.

The purpose of the seminar is to educate tenants, landlords, property managers, lenders, social workers, service providers, and other interested parties about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights legislation that passed in 1968 which makes it illegal to discriminate in the sale or rental of housing based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status or disability.

Seminar topics and speakers are as follows:

 

There is no cost for this event and registration should be completed by April 26th. Registration for this event is available online on the City of Salina’s website.

For more information about the Community Relations Division or the Fair Housing Webinar, call (785) 309-5745 or visit www.salina-ks.gov/communityrelations.

 

