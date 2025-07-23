Registration Open For Employment Event

Registration is open for one of the largest employment events in the area.

According to OCCK, the 35th Annual Employment Expo is the largest event of its kind in Salina. This year’s Expo will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The Employment Expo offers employers a unique opportunity to connect face-to-face with job seekers from across the region. Companies of all sizes and industries are invited to participate—booth space is free of charge to all employers. (Please note: multi-level marketing companies are not eligible to participate.)

“Each year, we bring together dozens of businesses and many job seekers, helping to build strong connections and create meaningful employment opportunities for current or future openings.” said Shanna Sowers Director of Workforce Solutions at OCCK, Inc

The KansasWorks Mobile Unit will also be on-site to assist with job search resources and employment services.

Registration is Free for All Employers!

Deadline: October 13, 2025

Learn more and download the registration form at: https://occk.com/service/employment-expo

To submit your registration or ask questions, please contact:

Shanna Sowers | [email protected]

Completed registrations can also be mailed to:

Workforce Solutions of OCCK, Inc.

1710 W. Schilling Rd.

Salina, KS 67401

This event is made possible through partnerships with Workforce Solutions of OCCK, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, KansasWorks, Kansas WorkforceONE, KSJobLink, and several community sponsors.