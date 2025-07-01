Registration Open for Ag Growth Summit

The Kansas Department of Agriculture invites you to join them in Manhattan this summer as they discuss growth opportunities for agriculture at the 10th annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth on Thursday, August 14, at the K-State Alumni Center at 1720 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan, followed by a networking event, also at the K-State Alumni Center.

According to the agency, the Summit will feature breakout sessions this year which will focus on issues related to research and value-added opportunities as they relate to agricultural sectors. The keynote speaker, Tanner Ehmke of CoBank, a Kansas native and K-State alumnus, will share expertise related to economic challenges facing Kansas agriculture.

The schedule of this year’s version of this annual event will vary from past years. The Summit will take place in the afternoon following a light lunch, with the traditional social taking place after the Summit, rather than the evening prior.

Due to the generosity of sponsors, there is no cost to attend the Ag Growth Summit events, but it is important that attendees register by August 1 to guarantee a meal. After that date, walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. Registration and a rough agenda can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit.

All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the 2025 Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort.