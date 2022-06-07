Regional Water Meetings This Summer

During the 2022 legislative session in Topeka, water was a large topic of discussion. Kansas Farm Bureau staff testified against proposed legislation that would have consolidated the state’s water regulatory agencies because it would have increased government bureaucracy and consolidated enormous power under the control of a single political appointee, in addition to other measures that go against KFB’s policy.

While the proposal was ultimately unsuccessful, it has prompted a review of KFB policy on water issues. To gather member input, KFB will host five regional meetings this summer. The meetings will include a short educational presentation on Kansas water issues followed by facilitated member discussions.

The outcomes from the five sessions will be presented to the KFB Board during its July meeting. If any recommendations for policy change come from these discussions, the board will have the option of referring those to the Resolutions Committee for consideration during its August meeting.

Each session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Location details coming soon.