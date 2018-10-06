Regional Tennis Results

Class 5A in Topeka

Salina Central 20, Salina South 20, Lansing 6, Emporia 6, Topeka West 3, Seaman 3

Salina Central and South qualified all 12 players for state next weekend. SC’s sophomore Callie Sanborn claimed the singles championship with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over South’s Robyn Logan. South and Central squared off in the fifth-place match as SC junior Emery Newton took down South freshman Iliana Armbrust 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Salina South would counter by winning the doubles title with seniors Sydney McAdoo and Jadyn Zamecnik. The two combined to down SC’s Grace Holgerson and Maddie Stack 6-3, 7-6 (1). South junior Jillian Coleman and sophomore Alexxa Nunemaker joined forces to defeat SC sophomore Reagan Geihsler and junior Emma Dowd 6-2, 6-3 for third.

Records going into state

SC’s Callie Sanborn (16-6)

SS’s Robyn Logan (23-8)

SC’s Emery Newton (21-12)

SS’s Iliana Armbrust (11-8)

SS’s Sydney McAdoo/Jadyn Zamecnik (30-5)

SC’s Maddie Stack/Grace Holderson (28-3)

SS’s Jillian Coleman/Alexxa Nunemaker (16-9)

SC’s Camryn Phelps/Reagan Geihsler (18-7)

Class 3-2-1A in Hesston

Lily Perrin and Isabella Matteucci qualified for the state tournament. Perrin finished fourth, going 2-2 on the day. Matteucci placed sixth after splitting four matches.