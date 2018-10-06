Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 46 °

Regional Tennis Results

Pat StrathmanOctober 6, 2018

Class 5A in Topeka

Salina Central 20, Salina South 20, Lansing 6, Emporia 6, Topeka West 3, Seaman 3

Salina Central and South qualified all 12 players for state next weekend. SC’s sophomore Callie Sanborn claimed the singles championship with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over South’s Robyn Logan. South and Central squared off in the fifth-place match as SC junior Emery Newton took down South freshman Iliana Armbrust 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).

Salina South would counter by winning the doubles title with seniors Sydney McAdoo and Jadyn Zamecnik. The two combined to down SC’s Grace Holgerson and Maddie Stack 6-3, 7-6 (1). South junior Jillian Coleman and sophomore Alexxa Nunemaker joined forces to defeat SC sophomore Reagan Geihsler and junior Emma Dowd 6-2, 6-3 for third.

Records going into state
SC’s Callie Sanborn (16-6)
SS’s Robyn Logan (23-8)
SC’s Emery Newton (21-12)
SS’s Iliana Armbrust (11-8)
SS’s Sydney McAdoo/Jadyn Zamecnik (30-5)
SC’s Maddie Stack/Grace Holderson (28-3)
SS’s Jillian Coleman/Alexxa Nunemaker (16-9)
SC’s Camryn Phelps/Reagan Geihsler (18-7)

Class 3-2-1A in Hesston

Lily Perrin and Isabella Matteucci qualified for the state tournament. Perrin finished fourth, going 2-2 on the day. Matteucci placed sixth after splitting four matches.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/6

October 6, 2018 11:37 am

Central Powers Past Newton, Pushes Mark to 5-...

October 5, 2018 11:51 pm

Smith Center Shuts Out Sacred Heart 55-0

 10:42 pm

Maize Scores 42-Unanswered to Blow by South

 9:11 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Registration Open For 5th Zombie Pu...

How does it look when the dead walk the streets? The streets of downtown Salina will again be crawli...

October 6, 2018 Comments

Regional Tennis Results

Sports News

October 6, 2018

HS FB Coaches Corner – 10/6

Sports News

October 6, 2018

Big Rig Crashes Near McPherson

Top News

October 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Attempted Theft Caught on...
October 5, 2018Comments
Burglar Caught on Video
October 5, 2018Comments
Adoption Special at Anima...
October 5, 2018Comments
Salina Grad Selected to F...
October 4, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH