Regional State Wrestling Results

Pat StrathmanFebruary 18, 2018

Class 5A – Valley Center

Team scores

Goddard 255 1/2, Valley Center 195 1/2, Maize 183, Emporia 132, Newton 126, Wichita Carroll 111 1/2, Great Bend 110, Wichita Kapaun 110, Goddard Eisenhower 93 1/2, Salina Central 81 1/2, Liberal 76, Wichita Heights 65 1/2, Salina South 54, Andover 51, Maize South 27, Topeka West 15.

Salina Central

113
Caleb Wiedeman (5-24) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points

Champ. Round 1 – Taylor Matthews (Goddard-Eisenhower) 21-19 won by fall over Caleb Wiedeman (Salina-Central) 5-24 (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Wiedeman (Salina-Central) 5-24 won by fall over Muhammed Terrell (Wichita-Heights) 11-22 (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 won by fall over Caleb Wiedeman (Salina-Central) 5-24 (Fall 1:34)

126
Drew Burgoon (34-5) placed 2nd and scored 21.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 34-5 won by fall over Aidan Schulte (Wichita-Heights) 6-16 (Fall 3:47)
Quarterfinal – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 34-5 won by tech fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 (TF-1.5 5:12 (18-2))
Semifinal – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 34-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jace Fisher (Goddard) 37-14 (SV-1 3-1)
1st Place Match – Mike Turkali (Valley Center) 32-9 won by decision over Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 34-5 (Dec 6-2)

132
Isaiah Harder (22-20) placed 8th and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central) 22-20 won by decision over Jaleb Gann (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 13-15 (Dec 9-6)
Quarterfinal – Logan Pirl (Goddard) 39-9 won by fall over Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central) 22-20 (Fall 4:57)
Cons. Round 2 – Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central) 22-20 won by major decision over Bryce Bowman (Maize-South) 6-7 (MD 9-0)
Cons. Round 3 – Boone Roberson (Newton) 22-13 won by decision over Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central) 22-20 (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match – Malichi George (Wichita-Heights) 20-10 won by decision over Isaiah Harder (Salina-Central) 22-20 (Dec 9-3)

138
Levi Sutton (18-19) placed 7th and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Sutton (Salina-Central) 18-19 won by decision over Emanuel Rivero (Liberal) 23-17 (Dec 2-0)
Quarterfinal – Devin Onwugbufor (Maize) 15-1 won by tech fall over Levi Sutton (Salina-Central) 18-19 (TF-1.5 4:34 (17-2))
Cons. Round 2 – Levi Sutton (Salina-Central) 18-19 won by decision over Joe Walter (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 4-4 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 3 – Josh Edson (Newton) 21-14 won by fall over Levi Sutton (Salina-Central) 18-19 (Fall 2:12)
7th Place Match – Levi Sutton (Salina-Central) 18-19 won by decision over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) 20-20 (Dec 6-3)

145
Cooper Chard (23-18) place is unknown and scored 2.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Williams (Emporia) 32-7 won by fall over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 23-18 (Fall 1:38)
Cons. Round 1 – Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 23-18 won by major decision over Trevor Waldrop (Newton) 3-6 (MD 14-0)
Cons. Round 2 – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 28-16 won by fall over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 23-18 (Fall 1:51)

152
Kray True (17-13) placed 7th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 32-8 won by fall over Kray True (Salina-Central) 17-13 (Fall 5:41)
Cons. Round 2 – Kray True (Salina-Central) 17-13 won by fall over Nick antonowich (Newton) 1-9 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 3 – Max Lugo (Liberal) 9-10 won by decision over Kray True (Salina-Central) 17-13 (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match – Kray True (Salina-Central) 17-13 won by fall over Wyatt Voth (Andover) 24-18 (Fall 2:59)

160
Cayman Munson (22-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Karson Dugan (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 24-14 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 22-18 (MD 15-5)
Cons. Round 1 – Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 22-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Courtez Orange II (Wichita-Heights) 21-16 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 22-18 (SV-1 8-6)

170
Evan Bishop (9-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 won by decision over Evan Bishop (Salina-Central) 9-21 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 1 – Ashton Ngo (Andover) 9-14 won by decision over Evan Bishop (Salina-Central) 9-21 (Dec 7-4)

182
Taylon Peters (37-4) placed 3rd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 37-4 won by fall over Justin Meiers (Wichita-Heights) 1-14 (Fall 0:22)
Quarterfinal – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 37-4 won by fall over Logan Tajchman (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 5-7 (Fall 0:29)
Semifinal – Austin Andres (Goddard) 39-6 won by decision over Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 37-4 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 37-4 won by fall over Drew Baker (Emporia) 31-13 (Fall 1:51)
3rd Place Match – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 37-4 won by decision over Misael Monarrez (Liberal) 32-7 (Dec 5-2)

285
James Morrow (28-13) placed 4th and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 won by fall over Tanner Easley (Maize-South) 7-15 (Fall 1:18)
Quarterfinal – James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 won by fall over Derek Yuza (Goddard-Eisenhower) 16-15 (Fall 1:32)
Semifinal – Elwin Trejo (Liberal) 30-7 won by fall over James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 (Fall 3:01)
Cons. Semi – James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 won by fall over Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 (Fall 0:28)
3rd Place Match – Nick Lowe (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 41-6 won by fall over James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 (Fall 2:52)

Salina South

113
Caleb Copeland (20-15) placed 7th and scored 9.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 won by major decision over Jarret Patton (Maize) 14-20 (MD 14-1)
Quarterfinal – Grant Treaster (Newton) 32-2 won by major decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 (MD 11-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 won by fall over Caleb Wiedeman (Salina-Central) 5-24 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Round 3 – Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 34-12 won by decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 20-15 won by major decision over Brecken Phipps (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 24-15 (MD 12-4)

126
Carson Ochoa (17-14) placed 8th and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 34-5 won by tech fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 (TF-1.5 5:12 (18-2))
Cons. Round 2 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 won by fall over Aiden SanRoman (Maize-South) 4-15 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Round 3 – Miles McMahon (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 17-10 won by decision over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match – Matt Gottschalk (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 24-15 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 17-14 (Fall 1:38)

138
Brenner Vogan (20-2) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brenner Vogan (Salina-South) 20-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Brenner Vogan (Salina-South) 20-2 won by fall over Braxton Schooler (Great Bend) 20-20 (Fall 0:57)
Semifinal – Devin Gomez (Valley Center) 37-5 won by decision over Brenner Vogan (Salina-South) 20-2 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Semi – Brenner Vogan (Salina-South) 20-2 won by fall over Josh Edson (Newton) 21-14 (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match – Brenner Vogan (Salina-South) 20-2 won by decision over Cayleb Atkins (Goddard) 32-16 (Dec 3-1)

145
Derrek Sherwood (24-9) placed 8th and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 24-9 won by fall over Trevor Waldrop (Newton) 3-6 (Fall 2:40)
Quarterfinal – Isaac Williams (Emporia) 32-7 won by major decision over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 24-9 (MD 14-4)
Cons. Round 2 – Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 24-9 won by decision over Ayden Jimenez (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 20-16 (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Round 3 – Carlos Mora (Liberal) 27-17 won by decision over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 24-9 (Dec 5-3)
7th Place Match – Alex Randolph (Great Bend) 28-16 won by fall over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 24-9 (Fall 4:59)

152
Isaac Klassen (6-11) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Fritz (Great Bend) 32-8 won by tech fall over Isaac Klassen (Salina-South) 6-11 (TF-1.5 5:16 (22-7))
Cons. Round 1 – Isaac Klassen (Salina-South) 6-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Kyler McGlachlin (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 26-10 won by fall over Isaac Klassen (Salina-South) 6-11 (Fall 2:02)

170
Ethan Jeffries (21-17) placed 6th and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 won by decision over Evan Bishop (Salina-Central) 9-21 (Dec 5-0)
Quarterfinal – Tyler Boone (Valley Center) 34-6 won by fall over Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 won by decision over Bryan Cusick (Newton) 12-14 (Dec 7-3)
Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 won by decision over Trey Greening (Goddard-Eisenhower) 17-12 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Semi – Kevin Mills (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 36-8 won by fall over Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 (Fall 0:31)
5th Place Match – Ryan Murphy (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 30-6 won by fall over Ethan Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-17 (Fall 0:36)

220
Trent Baltazor (8-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jose Ultreres (Emporia) 21-16 won by fall over Trent Baltazor (Salina-South) 8-12 (Fall 1:18)
Cons. Round 1 – Trent Baltazor (Salina-South) 8-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dayton Watkins (Valley Center) 10-12 won by major decision over Trent Baltazor (Salina-South) 8-12 (MD 15-3)

285
Christian Mendez (12-24) placed 6th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Derek Yuza (Goddard-Eisenhower) 16-15 won by fall over Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 (Fall 7:43)
Cons. Round 1 – Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 won by fall over Tanner Easley (Maize-South) 7-15 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Round 2 – Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 won by fall over Brecken Wedel (Newton) 10-16 (Fall 7:00)
Cons. Round 3 – Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 won by decision over Dalton Leek (Emporia) 15-18 (Dec 8-4)
Cons. Semi – James Morrow (Salina-Central) 28-13 won by fall over Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 (Fall 0:28)
5th Place Match – Gabe Arredondo (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 9-6 won by fall over Christian Mendez (Salina-South) 12-24 (Fall 1:10)

Class 4A – Abilene

Team scores

Marysville 192 1/2, El Dorado 144, McPherson 142 1/2, Abilene 134 1/2, Andale 115 1/2, Concordia 97, Hays 92, Clay Center 88, Larned 58 1/2, Smoky Valley 54, Nickerson 50 1/2, Buhler 47, Chapman 43, Rock Creek 36 1/2, Circle 14.

Abilene

106
Gus Haug (6-17) place is unknown and scored 7.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 won by fall over Jett Roberts (El Dorado) 3-20 (Fall 0:20)
Quarterfinal – Rhett Koppes (Clay Center Community) 31-3 won by fall over Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Round 2 – Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 won by tech fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 6-20 (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-1))
Cons. Round 3 – Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 won by decision over Nichole Moore (Nickerson) 25-6 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Semi – Jordan Zimmerman (Hays) 25-13 won by fall over Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 (Fall 1:07)

113
William Stroda (39-2) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – William Stroda (Abilene) 39-2 won by fall over Dakota Demo (Towanda-Circle) 15-22 (Fall 1:13)
Quarterfinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 39-2 won by fall over Brydon Shoemaker (Clay Center Community) 9-20 (Fall 0:18)
Semifinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 39-2 won by decision over Hector Serratos (Andale) 23-19 (Dec 7-2)
1st Place Match – William Stroda (Abilene) 39-2 won by fall over Gage Cooper (Nickerson) 25-5 (Fall 1:02)

120
Chevy Faunce (8-15) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chevy Faunce (Abilene) 8-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Zach Strait (Concordia) 20-2 won by fall over Chevy Faunce (Abilene) 8-15 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 2 – Chevy Faunce (Abilene) 8-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Jakob Snellings (Marysville) 25-17 won by fall over Chevy Faunce (Abilene) 8-15 (Fall 2:48)

126
Jimmie Brooks (1-3) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Crownover (Marysville) 31-11 won by fall over Jimmie Brooks (Abilene) 1-3 (Fall 2:57)
Cons. Round 1 – Jimmie Brooks (Abilene) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dawson Chavez (Andale) 18-19 won by tech fall over Jimmie Brooks (Abilene) 1-3 (TF-1.5 3:42 (17-0))

132
Trevor Casteel (36-8) placed 2nd and scored 19.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Casteel (Abilene) 36-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Trevor Casteel (Abilene) 36-8 won by fall over Justin Schrader (Towanda-Circle) 21-13 (Fall 1:45)
Semifinal – Trevor Casteel (Abilene) 36-8 won by major decision over Jonny Crome (Marysville) 32-10 (MD 12-2)
1st Place Match – Collin Pavlacka (Andale) 33-7 won by decision over Trevor Casteel (Abilene) 36-8 (Dec 5-3)

138
Jackson Randles (14-13) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 14-13 won by major decision over Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 (MD 13-2)
Quarterfinal – Dylan Schneider (Nickerson) 21-11 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 14-13 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 14-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 14-18 won by decision over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 14-13 (Dec 9-4)

145
Austin Wuthnow (20-18) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 won by fall over Brendan Witt (Chapman) 11-17 (Fall 5:37)
Quarterfinal – Hunter Fitzpatrick (Larned) 32-9 won by tech fall over Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-1))
Cons. Round 2 – Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 won by fall over Tristan Stillwagon (St. George-Rock Creek) 9-24 (Fall 2:09)
Cons. Round 3 – Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 won by decision over Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 (Dec 5-0)

152
Nick Brooks (14-21) place is unknown and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Brooks (Abilene) 14-21 won by fall over Dayton Bittle (St. George-Rock Creek) 8-27 (Fall 1:25)
Quarterfinal – Hunter Schroeder (Concordia) 30-12 won by fall over Nick Brooks (Abilene) 14-21 (Fall 4:19)
Cons. Round 2 – Nick Brooks (Abilene) 14-21 won by fall over Ethan Alquist (Clay Center Community) 9-17 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Round 3 – Nick Brooks (Abilene) 14-21 won by fall over Ethan Flock (Larned) 21-18 (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Semi – Kai Wernli (El Dorado) 27-15 won by major decision over Nick Brooks (Abilene) 14-21 (MD 15-1)

160
Dakota Laun (30-13) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 won by fall over Tyson Tipsword (Clay Center Community) 3-27 (Fall 1:09)
Quarterfinal – Kreighton Meyers (Hays) 33-9 won by decision over Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 (Dec 10-7)
Cons. Round 2 – Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 won by major decision over Layton Kindel (Concordia) 14-19 (MD 14-1)
Cons. Semi – Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 won by fall over Chris Clark (Towanda-Circle) 18-6 (Fall 1:37)
3rd Place Match – Kreighton Meyers (Hays) 33-9 won by fall over Dakota Laun (Abilene) 30-13 (Fall 1:33)

170
Dakotah Whiteley (29-11) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 29-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 29-11 won by fall over Jacob Reiss (St. George-Rock Creek) 24-17 (Fall 3:17)
Semifinal – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 29-11 won by fall over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 23-18 (Fall 4:37)
1st Place Match – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 29-11 won by decision over Atreyau Hornbeak (Marysville) 26-12 (Dec 4-0)

182
Trey Hoerner (28-1) placed 1st and scored 24.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey Hoerner (Abilene) 28-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Trey Hoerner (Abilene) 28-1 won by fall over Jarin Gomez (Nickerson) 22-11 (Fall 1:08)
Semifinal – Trey Hoerner (Abilene) 28-1 won by fall over Kaden Clites (El Dorado) 12-10 (Fall 1:08)
1st Place Match – Trey Hoerner (Abilene) 28-1 won by decision over Garron Champoux (Marysville) 29-11 (Dec 6-0)

195
Calder McGivney (8-27) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Braden Morgan (El Dorado) 36-1 won by tech fall over Calder McGivney (Abilene) 8-27 (TF-1.5 5:03 (18-2))
Cons. Round 1 – Calder McGivney (Abilene) 8-27 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 19-18 won by decision over Calder McGivney (Abilene) 8-27 (Dec 6-4)

220
Dawson Wuthnow (21-16) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Ebert (Andale) 21-18 won by decision over Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 21-16 (Dec 7-1)
Cons. Round 1 – Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 21-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Trey VanPelt (Hays) 35-7 won by fall over Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 21-16 (Fall 4:23)

285
Adam Henely (16-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 29-10 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 16-21 (Fall 5:01)
Cons. Round 1 – Josh Ward (St. George-Rock Creek) 12-14 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 16-21 (Fall 4:04)

Chapman

106
Ethan Diercks (6-20) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Novotny (Marysville) 28-11 won by fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 6-20 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 6-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Gus Haug (Abilene) 6-17 won by tech fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 6-20 (TF-1.5 2:59 (16-1))

120
Colin Henderson (28-9) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colin Henderson (Chapman) 28-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Colin Henderson (Chapman) 28-9 won by fall over Micheal Saenz (Larned) 27-10 (Fall 2:28)
Semifinal – Rhett Edmonson (McPherson) 31-3 won by decision over Colin Henderson (Chapman) 28-9 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Semi – Jakob Snellings (Marysville) 25-17 won by fall over Colin Henderson (Chapman) 28-9 (Fall 4:48)

126
Tye Paluso (22-7) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Chavez (Andale) 18-19 won by decision over Tye Paluso (Chapman) 22-7 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Tye Paluso (Chapman) 22-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Creighton Newell (Hays) 16-8 won by decision over Tye Paluso (Chapman) 22-7 (Dec 8-3)

132
Kyle Hummel (18-9) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kyle Hummel (Chapman) 18-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Jonny Crome (Marysville) 32-10 won by fall over Kyle Hummel (Chapman) 18-9 (Fall 4:54)
Cons. Round 2 – Kyle Hummel (Chapman) 18-9 won by fall over Anthony Carder (Nickerson) 6-19 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 3 – Kyle Hummel (Chapman) 18-9 won by fall over Justin Schrader (Towanda-Circle) 21-13 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Semi – Nick Elliott (Buhler) 24-13 won by decision over Kyle Hummel (Chapman) 18-9 (Dec 10-3)

138
Justin Henderson (15-18) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 14-13 won by major decision over Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 (MD 13-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 won by decision over Hunter Nold (St. George-Rock Creek) 25-19 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 3 – Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 won by decision over Daniel Nieman (Andale) 11-18 (Dec 9-7)
Cons. Semi – Dylan Schneider (Nickerson) 21-11 won by fall over Justin Henderson (Chapman) 15-18 (Fall 4:55)

145
Brendan Witt (11-17) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 won by fall over Brendan Witt (Chapman) 11-17 (Fall 5:37)
Cons. Round 1 – Brendan Witt (Chapman) 11-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Keegan Brownell (Clay Center Community) 8-7 won by decision over Brendan Witt (Chapman) 11-17 (Dec 6-0)

152
Wade Hill (1-6) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Summers (Hays) 17-18 won by fall over Wade Hill (Chapman) 1-6 (Fall 3:12)
Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Alquist (Clay Center Community) 9-17 won by fall over Wade Hill (Chapman) 1-6 (Fall 0:31)

170
Erik Lemon (30-7) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 won by decision over Dylan Archuleta (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 8-10 (Dec 13-8)
Semifinal – Atreyau Hornbeak (Marysville) 26-12 won by decision over Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi – Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 won by major decision over Cole Schroeder (Hays) 8-10 (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match – Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 won by decision over Rope Dorman (Concordia) 13-10 (Dec 6-4)

182
Chance Hayden (13-12) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 won by fall over Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 (Fall 3:45)
Cons. Round 2 – Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 won by fall over Quentin Shultz (Clay Center Community) 7-25 (Fall 2:35)
Cons. Round 3 – Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 won by fall over Caleb East (Larned) 14-10 (Fall 4:29)
Cons. Semi – Kaden Clites (El Dorado) 12-10 won by decision over Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 (Dec 9-2)

195
Dalton Harvey (20-7) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 20-7 won by fall over Tylar Cheek (Towanda-Circle) 5-9 (Fall 0:50)
Quarterfinal – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 20-7 won by decision over Cayden Winter (Andale) 22-16 (Dec 7-4)
Semifinal – Braden Morgan (El Dorado) 36-1 won by tech fall over Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 20-7 (TF-1.5 2:54 (15-0))
Cons. Semi – Bailey Yarborough (McPherson) 31-8 won by fall over Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 20-7 (Fall 1:44)

220
Jacob Doolittle (4-5) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trey VanPelt (Hays) 35-7 won by fall over Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 4-5 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 4-5 won by fall over Ben Fugate (Towanda-Circle) 5-21 (Fall 0:20)
Cons. Round 2 – Michael Schneider (Nickerson) 25-10 won by fall over Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 4-5 (Fall 1:30)

Smoky Valley

106
Braunson Golden (12-20) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Zimmerman (Hays) 25-13 won by fall over Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 12-20 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 1 – Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 12-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Nichole Moore (Nickerson) 25-6 won by major decision over Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 12-20 (MD 12-0)

138
Denton Jacobson (5-14) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brynton Crews (McPherson) 35-10 won by fall over Denton Jacobson (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 5-14 (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Round 1 – Denton Jacobson (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Keegan Caudillo (Marysville) 14-18 won by fall over Denton Jacobson (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 5-14 (Fall 2:42)

145
Chase Pywell (20-22) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Schell (El Dorado) 30-8 won by decision over Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 (Dec 13-6)
Cons. Round 1 – Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 won by decision over Noah Salazar (Nickerson) 9-17 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 2 – Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 won by fall over Ryan Henderson (Buhler) 10-7 (Fall 3:59)
Cons. Round 3 – Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 won by decision over Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 20-18 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Semi – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 26-13 won by fall over Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 20-22 (Fall 1:20)

152
Jimmy Mauch (6-8) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kai Wernli (El Dorado) 27-15 won by fall over Jimmy Mauch (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 6-8 (Fall 3:42)
Cons. Round 1 – Jimmy Mauch (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 6-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Flock (Larned) 21-18 won by fall over Jimmy Mauch (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 6-8 (Fall 4:46)

160
Dax Hopp (28-12) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 28-12 won by fall over Nathaniel Pfortmiller (Larned) 0-9 (Fall 1:09)
Quarterfinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 28-12 won by fall over Ian Alumbaugh (McPherson) 13-13 (Fall 3:41)
Semifinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 28-12 won by decision over Chris Clark (Towanda-Circle) 18-6 (Dec 2-0)
1st Place Match – Storm Slupianek (Marysville) 33-2 won by decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 28-12 (Dec 6-0)

170
Dylan Archuleta (8-10) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Archuleta (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 8-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Erik Lemon (Chapman) 30-7 won by decision over Dylan Archuleta (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 8-10 (Dec 13-8)
Cons. Round 2 – Seth Hackler (El Dorado) 9-17 won by decision over Dylan Archuleta (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 8-10 (Dec 5-2)

182
Cort Elliott (13-5) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 won by fall over Ian Bottom (St. George-Rock Creek) 10-22 (Fall 0:30)
Quarterfinal – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 won by fall over Chance Hayden (Chapman) 13-12 (Fall 3:45)
Semifinal – Garron Champoux (Marysville) 29-11 won by decision over Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Semi – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 won by fall over Chase Voth (Hays) 23-15 (Fall 4:11)
3rd Place Match – Cort Elliott (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 13-5 won by decision over Kaden Clites (El Dorado) 12-10 (Dec 2-0)

195
Jon Burks (19-18) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 19-18 won by fall over Colter Conger (Hays) 11-24 (Fall 3:11)
Quarterfinal – Gavin Ware (Clay Center Community) 31-3 won by fall over Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 19-18 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 2 – Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 19-18 won by decision over Calder McGivney (Abilene) 8-27 (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 3 – Bailey Yarborough (McPherson) 31-8 won by decision over Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 19-18 (Dec 3-1)

220
Brandon Malm (5-8) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Crubel (St. George-Rock Creek) 34-11 won by fall over Brandon Malm (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 5-8 (Fall 3:17)
Cons. Round 1 – Josh Kramer (Larned) 17-16 won by fall over Brandon Malm (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 5-8 (Fall 0:27)

285
Ethan Wampler (34-8) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 34-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 34-8 won by fall over Eyann Zimmerman (Concordia) 23-17 (Fall 2:57)
Semifinal – Ethan Shackelford (Andale) 27-13 won by decision over Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 34-8 (Dec 2-1)
Cons. Semi – Jeremiah Slattery (Larned) 29-10 won by fall over Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smokey Valley) 34-8 (Fall 0:56)

Class 3-2-1A at Silver Lake

Team scores

Silver Lake 154 1/2, Riverside 139 1/2, Rossville 124 1/2, Riley County 109, Perry-Lecompton 96, Sabetha 90, Mission Valley 74 1/2, St. Marys 73 1/2, Wabaunsee 67, Council Grove 58, Oskaloosa 58, Royal Valley 53 1/2, Pleasant Ridge 42, Central Heights 40 1/2, Osage City 37, SE Saline 36, Herington 33, Doniphan West 33, Atchison County 20 1/2, Maur Hill 20 1/2, Burlingame 16, Onaga 13, White City 12.

Southeast of Saline

106
Logan Holtz (7-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Ragland (Easton-Pleasant Ridge) 27-6 won by fall over Logan Holtz (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Holtz (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Kahle (Perry-Lecompton) 15-14 won by fall over Logan Holtz (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 (Fall 1:48)

132
Karliegh Smith (4-17) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Karliegh Smith (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 4-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Peyton Cook (Silver Lake) 19-16 won by fall over Karliegh Smith (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 4-17 (Fall 3:31)
Cons. Round 2 – Karliegh Smith (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 4-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Braden Mitchell (Sabetha) 17-22 won by major decision over Karliegh Smith (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 4-17 (MD 11-3)

145
Tayler Long (19-17) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Meadors (Council Grove) 21-19 won by decision over Tayler Long (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 19-17 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Noah Smith (Osage City) 11-15 won by fall over Tayler Long (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 19-17 (Fall 4:18)

152
Rudy Rodriguez (32-5) placed 2nd and scored 22.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 32-5 won by fall over Trenton Beagle (Effingham-ACCHS) 0-22 (Fall 0:36)
Quarterfinal – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 32-5 won by fall over Deon Barnes (Riley County) 18-21 (Fall 1:55)
Semifinal – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 32-5 won by fall over Kinstin Juhl (Wathena-Riverside) 35-8 (Fall 2:00)
1st Place Match – Holden Hurla (Rossville) 35-4 won by decision over Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 32-5 (Dec 6-4)

170
Sterling Harp (17-19) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 won by decision over Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 (Dec 9-3)
Semifinal – Gable Howerton (Silver Lake) 37-1 won by fall over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Semi – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 won by fall over Zain Geier (Riley County) 23-17 (Fall 4:18)
3rd Place Match – Caleb Hinck (Eskridge-Mission Valley) 35-16 won by decision over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 (Dec 8-2)

195
Gavin Adams (7-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Gilbert (Council Grove) 35-6 won by fall over Gavin Adams (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Adams (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Carson Ukele (Sabetha) 14-5 won by fall over Gavin Adams (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 7-13 (Fall 1:25)

220
Logan Sanders (6-10) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Christopher King (Oskaloosa) 18-10 won by fall over Logan Sanders (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 6-10 (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Sanders (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dawson Dick (Wathena-Riverside) 3-3 won by fall over Logan Sanders (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 6-10 (Fall 0:44)

285
Josiah Moore (22-11) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Josiah Moore (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 22-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Elliott Strahm (Sabetha) 31-8 won by fall over Josiah Moore (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 22-11 (Fall 0:22)
Cons. Round 2 – Josiah Moore (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 22-11 won by fall over Tyson Chizek (Council Grove) 10-17 (Fall 2:18)
Cons. Round 3 – Norman Miller (Highland-Doniphan West) 24-16 won by decision over Josiah Moore (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 22-11 (Dec 3-2)

Herington

113
Rhett Griffiths (8-25) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Dillon (Sabetha) 37-4 won by fall over Rhett Griffiths (Herington) 8-25 (Fall 0:18)
Cons. Round 1 – Judson Mathis (Hoyt-Royal Valley) 19-10 won by tech fall over Rhett Griffiths (Herington) 8-25 (TF-1.5 3:58 (17-2))

126
Kenneth Crawford (8-6) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kenneth Crawford (Herington) 8-6 won by fall over Michael Gugleman (Sabetha) 19-20 (Fall 3:30)
Quarterfinal – Jordan Priddy (Silver Lake) 30-2 won by fall over Kenneth Crawford (Herington) 8-6 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 2 – Kenneth Crawford (Herington) 8-6 won by fall over Jack Pickman (Atchison-Maur Hill) 10-15 (Fall 2:28)
Cons. Round 3 – Charles King (St. Marys) 23-9 won by fall over Kenneth Crawford (Herington) 8-6 (Fall 5:00)

152
Tre Jones (4-9) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Wilson (Atchison-Maur Hill) 22-8 won by fall over Tre Jones (Herington) 4-9 (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Round 1 – Tre Jones (Herington) 4-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Karsen Smith (Hoyt-Royal Valley) 35-12 won by fall over Tre Jones (Herington) 4-9 (Fall 3:51)

160
Ethan Moorman-Meador (26-12) place is unknown and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Moorman-Meador (Herington) 26-12 won by fall over Trenton Cott (Onaga) 10-31 (Fall 1:56)
Quarterfinal – Walker Lowdermilk (Sabetha) 30-12 won by decision over Ethan Moorman-Meador (Herington) 26-12 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Moorman-Meador (Herington) 26-12 won by fall over Mason Roberts (Richmond-Central Heights) 2-5 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Moorman-Meador (Herington) 26-12 won by fall over Dawson Schwartz (Silver Lake) 20-18 (Fall 2:11)
Cons. Semi – Brayden Seimears (Wathena-Riverside) 35-8 won by fall over Ethan Moorman-Meador (Herington) 26-12 (Fall 3:48)

170
Trever Jones (7-9) place is unknown and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 won by injury default over Eli King (Oskaloosa) 28-12 (Inj. 2:06)
Quarterfinal – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-SE Of Saline) 17-19 won by decision over Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 (Dec 9-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 won by fall over Grant Shaver (Perry-Lecompton) 4-8 (Fall 4:55)
Cons. Round 3 – Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 won by fall over Ivan Smith (Effingham-ACCHS) 13-18 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Semi – Caleb Hinck (Eskridge-Mission Valley) 35-16 won by fall over Trever Jones (Herington) 7-9 (Fall 3:28)

220
Lucas Anschutz (14-19) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Anschutz (Herington) 14-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Trystin McCoy (Riley County) 23-15 won by fall over Lucas Anschutz (Herington) 14-19 (Fall 3:16)
Cons. Round 2 – Lucas Anschutz (Herington) 14-19 won by fall over Alex Hill (Sabetha) 6-13 (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Round 3 – Lucas Anschutz (Herington) 14-19 won by fall over Dawson Dick (Wathena-Riverside) 3-3 (Fall 2:25)
Cons. Semi – Christopher King (Oskaloosa) 18-10 won by fall over Lucas Anschutz (Herington) 14-19 (Fall 2:28)

Hoisington Regional

Team scores

Smith Center 194, Hoisington 174, Beloit 139, Minneapolis 135, Republic County 77, Chaparral 75 1/2, Osborne 56, Ell-Saline 48, St. John’s Military 46, Russell 45, Ellsworth 37 1/2, Garden Plain 34, Lyons 33, Bennington 28, Rock Hills 17, Cheney 16, Sterling 16, Sylvan-Lucas 15, Norwich 14, Lincoln 4.

Bennington

132
Chase Anderson (16-12) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 20-14 won by tech fall over Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-2))
Cons. Round 2 – Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 won by fall over Mercedes Gassmann (Garden Plain) 23-13 (Fall 4:29)
Cons. Semi – Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 won by fall over Max Filinger (Belleville-Republic County) 10-19 (Fall 1:49)
3rd Place Match – Hunter Prochaska (Beloit) 20-14 won by major decision over Chase Anderson (Bennington) 16-12 (MD 15-2)

160
Layne Wilton (26-8) placed 2nd and scored 17.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Layne Wilton (Bennington) 26-8 won by major decision over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 (MD 13-0)
Quarterfinal – Layne Wilton (Bennington) 26-8 won by decision over Clay Robinson (Cheney) 19-10 (Dec 5-0)
Semifinal – Layne Wilton (Bennington) 26-8 won by decision over Dylan Stewart (Sterling) 31-10 (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 36-4 won by major decision over Layne Wilton (Bennington) 26-8 (MD 12-2)

Ell-Saline

106
Seth Schneider (22-15) placed 3rd and scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 won by fall over James Vanwinkle (Salina-St. John?s Military) 4-13 (Fall 0:21)
Quarterfinal – Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 won by decision over Mason Fuller (Beloit) 13-7 (Dec 9-7)
Semifinal – Colton Shoemaker (Smith Center) 34-7 won by fall over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 (Fall 0:10)
Cons. Semi – Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 won by decision over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match – Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 won by major decision over Mason Fuller (Beloit) 13-7 (MD 12-1)

145
Keegan Harrington (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Harrington (Brookville-Ell Saline) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Dayne Yott (Hoisington) 22-19 won by fall over Keegan Harrington (Brookville-Ell Saline) 3-5 (Fall 2:23)
Cons. Round 2 – Brell Spiess (Smith Center) 18-22 won by fall over Keegan Harrington (Brookville-Ell Saline) 3-5 (Fall 0:52)

160
Eli Hopkins (12-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Ball (Hoisington) 36-4 won by fall over Eli Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-18 (Fall 0:31)
Cons. Round 1 – Eli Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Clay Robinson (Cheney) 19-10 won by decision over Eli Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-18 (Dec 7-0)

170
Reis Jennings (4-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Byron Roenne (Osborne) 15-4 won by fall over Reis Jennings (Brookville-Ell Saline) 4-21 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Round 1 – Reis Jennings (Brookville-Ell Saline) 4-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Davontae Black (Cheney) 5-10 won by decision over Reis Jennings (Brookville-Ell Saline) 4-21 (Dec 7-2)

182
Christian Carrazco (9-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Roxton Brown (Osborne) 33-4 won by fall over Christian Carrazco (Brookville-Ell Saline) 9-13 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Round 1 – Christian Carrazco (Brookville-Ell Saline) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Quinton Beeson (Belleville-Republic County) 13-25 won by fall over Christian Carrazco (Brookville-Ell Saline) 9-13 (Fall 4:15)

195
Nick Davenport (26-0) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over Jerry Marinhagen (Lincoln) 3-12 (Fall 0:52)
Quarterfinal – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over Wendell Scobee (Lyons) 8-21 (Fall 0:28)
Semifinal – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 (Fall 1:29)
1st Place Match – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over River Paul (Beloit) 24-14 (Fall 2:59)

220
Clayton White (2-17) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton White (Brookville-Ell Saline) 2-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Dalton Kuhn (Smith Center) 44-3 won by fall over Clayton White (Brookville-Ell Saline) 2-17 (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 2 – Zach Rubio (Hoisington) 11-15 won by fall over Clayton White (Brookville-Ell Saline) 2-17 (Fall 2:36)

285
Noah Hopkins (12-22) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Philborn (Hoisington) 17-16 won by fall over Noah Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-22 (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Round 1 – Noah Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-22 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Noah Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-22 won by fall over Isaac Quintero (Garden Plain) 3-17 (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Round 3 – Noah Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-22 won by decision over Dallas Buss (Belleville-Republic County) 7-24 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi – Bryce Kisner (Salina-St. John?s Military) 23-9 won by fall over Noah Hopkins (Brookville-Ell Saline) 12-22 (Fall 1:40)

Ellsworth

106
Teagon Nienke (15-21) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 15-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Stephan Baldwin (Russell) 26-8 won by tech fall over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 15-21 (TF-1.5 2:06 (15-0))
Cons. Round 2 – Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 15-21 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 won by fall over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 15-21 (Fall 2:28)

120
Tyson Hall (12-17) place is unknown and scored 3.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 29-14 won by fall over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 (Fall 1:34)
Cons. Round 2 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 won by tech fall over Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 9-14 (TF-1.5 3:18 (19-2))
Cons. Semi – Cole Steinert (Hoisington) 18-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 (SV-1 5-3)

132
Eryk Andalon (7-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Eryk Andalon (Ellsworth) 7-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Chris Goans (Lyons) 24-3 won by fall over Eryk Andalon (Ellsworth) 7-18 (Fall 2:55)
Cons. Round 2 – Mercedes Gassmann (Garden Plain) 23-13 won by fall over Eryk Andalon (Ellsworth) 7-18 (Fall 1:15)

138
Morgan Kelley (9-18) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 26-6 won by fall over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 (Fall 1:56)
Cons. Round 2 – Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 won by fall over Gunnar Couture (Belleville-Republic County) 3-11 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 3 – Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 won by fall over Jacob Barnes (Kensington-Thunder Ridge) 2-11 (Fall 4:13)
Cons. Semi – Jacob Conrad (Smith Center) 22-19 won by fall over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 (Fall 2:17)

145
Jacob Greenwood (7-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Haldo Escobar (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 26-5 won by medical forfeit over Jacob Greenwood (Ellsworth) 7-13 (M. For.)
Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Greenwood (Ellsworth) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Chance Sweat (Beloit) 13-14 won by forfeit over Jacob Greenwood (Ellsworth) 7-13 (For.)

160
Tyler Romero (9-15) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Layne Wilton (Bennington) 26-8 won by major decision over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 (MD 13-0)
Cons. Round 1 – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 won by fall over Austin Muller (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 4-18 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 won by decision over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 (Dec 8-7)

170
Zac Schneider (27-10) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 27-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 27-10 won by fall over Grant Murray (Norwich) 23-11 (Fall 2:50)
Semifinal – Sean Urban (Hoisington) 37-1 won by decision over Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 27-10 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Semi – Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 27-10 won by decision over Aaron Moss (Smith Center) 6-7 (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match – Zac Schneider (Ellsworth) 27-10 won by decision over Byron Roenne (Osborne) 15-4 (Dec 1-0)

182
Clayton Vague (5-24) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Quinton Beeson (Belleville-Republic County) 13-25 won by fall over Clayton Vague (Ellsworth) 5-24 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 1 – Clayton Vague (Ellsworth) 5-24 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Matthew Quintero (Garden Plain) 17-15 won by fall over Clayton Vague (Ellsworth) 5-24 (Fall 1:57)

195
Ethan Curnutt (14-16) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 won by fall over Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 (Fall 3:08)
Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 won by fall over Wendell Scobee (Lyons) 8-21 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Semi – Mason Simmons (Belleville-Republic County) 18-13 won by fall over Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 (Fall 0:42)

220
Brendan Tripp (14-14) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 14-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Ethan Swaffer (Garden Plain) 22-17 won by fall over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 14-14 (Fall 2:54)
Cons. Round 2 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 14-14 won by fall over Conner Crawford (Lyons) 7-17 (Fall 1:30)
Cons. Round 3 – Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 14-14 won by fall over Zach Rubio (Hoisington) 11-15 (Fall 2:25)
Cons. Semi – Michael Rodriguez (Salina-St. John?s Military) 22-5 won by fall over Brendan Tripp (Ellsworth) 14-14 (Fall 2:24)

Lincoln

160
Jonathan Ahring (15-7) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Braydon Conn (Beloit) 15-16 won by decision over Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 – Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 won by fall over Taylor Showers (Belleville-Republic County) 3-14 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 won by decision over Tyler Romero (Ellsworth) 9-15 (Dec 8-7)
Cons. Semi – Dylan Stewart (Sterling) 31-10 won by fall over Jonathan Ahring (Lincoln) 15-7 (Fall 1:48)

195
Jerry Marinhagen (3-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over Jerry Marinhagen (Lincoln) 3-12 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 1 – Jerry Marinhagen (Lincoln) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Jason Bradley (Hoisington) 10-21 won by fall over Jerry Marinhagen (Lincoln) 3-12 (Fall 0:54)

220
Kenton Myers (0-10) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kenton Myers (Lincoln) 0-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Michael Rodriguez (Salina-St. John?s Military) 22-5 won by fall over Kenton Myers (Lincoln) 0-10 (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Round 2 – Kenton Myers (Lincoln) 0-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Tra Barrientes (Sylvan Grove) 9-12 won by fall over Kenton Myers (Lincoln) 0-10 (Fall 1:15)

285
Logan Sneath (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Kadel (Beloit) 13-14 won by fall over Logan Sneath (Lincoln) 0-2 (Fall 2:15)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Sneath (Lincoln) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dallas Buss (Belleville-Republic County) 7-24 won by fall over Logan Sneath (Lincoln) 0-2 (Fall 2:55)

Minneapolis

106
Adam Reed (22-15) place is unknown and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Quentin Boxberger (Hoisington) 17-15 won by fall over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 (Fall 5:05)
Cons. Round 2 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 won by fall over James Vanwinkle (Salina-St. John?s Military) 4-13 (Fall 0:38)
Cons. Round 3 – Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 won by fall over Teagon Nienke (Ellsworth) 15-21 (Fall 2:28)
Cons. Semi – Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 22-15 won by decision over Adam Reed (Minneapolis) 22-15 (Dec 6-4)

113
Austin Roth (26-9) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 26-9 won by fall over Curtis Hansen (Belleville-Republic County) 9-19 (Fall 3:23)
Semifinal – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 26-9 won by fall over Nicolas Rubio (Hoisington) 15-16 (Fall 0:59)
1st Place Match – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 26-9 won by major decision over Brendan Lee (Smith Center) 18-17 (MD 9-0)

120
Cody Hill (9-14) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brian Escobar (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 22-11 won by tech fall over Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 9-14 (TF-1.5 4:48 (17-2))
Cons. Round 1 – Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 9-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 9-14 won by fall over Gabe Gordon (Garden Plain) 2-15 (Fall 2:59)
Cons. Round 3 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 12-17 won by tech fall over Cody Hill (Minneapolis) 9-14 (TF-1.5 3:18 (19-2))

126
Dayton Randall (9-22) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 9-22 won by fall over Ethan Bergman (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 12-17 (Fall 7:30)
Semifinal – Chandler Schoenberger (Russell) 28-9 won by fall over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 9-22 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Semi – Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 9-22 won by fall over Chris Bergman (Salina-St. John?s Military) 6-12 (Fall 2:29)
3rd Place Match – Caden Emmot (Beloit) 27-13 won by fall over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 9-22 (Fall 0:59)

138
Tristin Hauck (26-6) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 26-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 26-6 won by fall over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 9-18 (Fall 1:56)
Semifinal – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 26-6 won by decision over Camden Harris (Beloit) 26-14 (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match – Tanner Cassity (Hoisington) 34-3 won by fall over Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 26-6 (Fall 5:03)

145
Sam Plummer (1-6) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Sweat (Beloit) 13-14 won by fall over Sam Plummer (Minneapolis) 1-6 (Fall 1:08)
Cons. Round 1 – Sam Plummer (Minneapolis) 1-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Zach Nabity (Belleville-Republic County) 6-22 won by fall over Sam Plummer (Minneapolis) 1-6 (Fall 1:56)

152
Scott Kuder (32-8) placed 4th and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Kuder (Minneapolis) 32-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Scott Kuder (Minneapolis) 32-8 won by major decision over Dylan Helten (Cheney) 15-9 (MD 12-3)
Semifinal – Christopher Ball (Hoisington) 40-1 won by major decision over Scott Kuder (Minneapolis) 32-8 (MD 13-0)
Cons. Semi – Scott Kuder (Minneapolis) 32-8 won by fall over Eric Helms (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 20-15 (Fall 2:23)
3rd Place Match – Zane Colson (Mankato-Rock Hills) 36-5 won by major decision over Scott Kuder (Minneapolis) 32-8 (MD 13-5)

160
Keagon Williamson (25-11) placed 4th and scored 10.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Braydon Conn (Beloit) 15-16 won by tech fall over Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))
Cons. Round 1 – Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 won by fall over Ethan Peterson (Smith Center) 16-16 (Fall 4:00)
Cons. Round 3 – Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 won by decision over Clay Robinson (Cheney) 19-10 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Semi – Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 won by decision over Braydon Conn (Beloit) 15-16 (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match – Dylan Stewart (Sterling) 31-10 won by decision over Keagon Williamson (Minneapolis) 25-11 (Dec 4-2)

170
Cooper Thompson (6-3) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Thompson (Minneapolis) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Blaine Burks (Beloit) 20-10 won by fall over Cooper Thompson (Minneapolis) 6-3 (Fall 3:23)
Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Thompson (Minneapolis) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Aaron Moss (Smith Center) 6-7 won by fall over Cooper Thompson (Minneapolis) 6-3 (Fall 1:37)

182
Tyson Villalpando (23-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 23-6 won by fall over Tanner Daugherty (Beloit) 2-11 (Fall 1:12)
Quarterfinal – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 23-6 won by fall over Jacob Helms (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 17-13 (Fall 1:51)
Semifinal – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 23-6 won by decision over Roxton Brown (Osborne) 33-4 (Dec 5-0)
1st Place Match – Wyatt Pedigo (Hoisington) 34-3 won by fall over Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 23-6 (Fall 2:57)

195
Chance Korinek (23-20) placed 4th and scored 13.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 won by fall over Ethan Curnutt (Ellsworth) 14-16 (Fall 3:08)
Semifinal – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 26-0 won by fall over Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 (Fall 1:29)
Cons. Semi – Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 won by fall over John Nowak (Garden Plain) 17-17 (Fall 3:34)
3rd Place Match – Mason Simmons (Belleville-Republic County) 18-13 won by decision over Chance Korinek (Minneapolis) 23-20 (Dec 4-3)

285
Chase Donovan (19-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Donovan (Minneapolis) 19-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Chase Donovan (Minneapolis) 19-7 won by fall over Isaac Quintero (Garden Plain) 3-17 (Fall 1:16)
Semifinal – Chase Donovan (Minneapolis) 19-7 won by decision over Jaden Eslinger (Anthony-Harper/Chaparral) 22-6 (Dec 5-2)
1st Place Match – Avery Hawkins (Smith Center) 42-1 won by fall over Chase Donovan (Minneapolis) 19-7 (Fall 1:22)

