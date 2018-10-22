Salina, KS

Regional Cross Country Results

Pat StrathmanOctober 22, 2018

Class 5A

Salina Central junior Kadyn Cobb was crowned as the individual champion after completing the race 20:41.25. Central finished third in the team standings to qualify for state as well. Freshman Cora White placed 10th with a time of 21:33.62. Brianna Torres was just outside the top 10 at No. 11. SC is going back to state for the first time since 2016.

Salina South finished fourth as a team with 89 points. Morgan Fischer is making her second state meet appearance after placing eighth in 21:31.69.

Salina Central boys took fourth, missing out on state. Junior Brandon Falcon qualified as an individual with a 16th-place finish. Salina South is sending two to state as senior Keetan Munsell finished third with a time of 17:00.00. Senior Brendan Rectenwald is joining his classmate after placing 13th.

Class 3A

Southeast of Saline boys cruised to a team title, placing six runners in the top 20. Sophomore Luke Gleason won the individual title with a time of 16:55.75. Dylan Sprecker and Dominic Jackson had top 10 finishes.

Smoky Valley finished third, sending its boys team to state. Sophomore Ryan Heline placed eighth to pace the Vikings while Joshua Peterson took 12th. Ellise Peterson qualified for the girls state meet, placing seventh.

Class 2A

Sacred Heart senior Luis Mendez was the regional champion in the boys race while the girls qualified their team for next week’s state meet with a runner-up finish. Mendez ran the 5,000-meter course in 17:10.02.

Sacred Heart girls took second behind Bennington. The Bulldogs had three of the top four individual finishes and won with 29 points. SH freshman Madisyn Ehrlich placed seventh in 21:43.11. Senior Kate Brull took 11th and sophomore Evy Mendez ended up 19th.

Ell-Saline sophomore Gavin Brady was the lone state qualifier for his school, placing seventh in the boys race.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

