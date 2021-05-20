Salina, KS

Region VI Baseball Tournament in Salina Ready to Go

Pat StrathmanMay 20, 2021

The NJCAA Region VI Baseball Tournament is ready to go at Dean Evans Stadium.

Tickets are $10 per day and you can purchase online at www.KJCCC.org/tickets.

Game times:

Thursday – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
Friday – 1 pm, 4 pm
Saturday – 7 pm

