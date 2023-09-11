Refugee Presentation Planned

Salinan’s can learn about refugee programs during the League of Women Voters regular Lunch and Learn event on September 12 starting at 12:15 at Salina Public Library’s Prescott Room.

According to the organization, the United States has a long history of welcoming refugees.

Bryce Fuhrmann, Community Sponsorship Coordinator for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Wichita and former Director of Youth Ministries at Woodlawn United Methodist Church will talk about IRC and “welcoming programs” to sponsor refugee families and mentorship, guidance, and support to those navigating their first few months in the United States.

The IRC is helping local groups, churches or individuals support refugees from Ukraine and other countries. Besides IRC, other national groups supporting refugees are Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Servies, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, Catholic Charities Immigration and Refugee Services, and RefugePoint.

Fuhrmann is the former Director of Youth Ministries at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, Derby. He will talk about “welcoming programs” to sponsor a refugee family and offer mentorship, guidance, and support to those navigating their first few months in the United States.

Greg Stephens, Salina, will also talk briefly about “One Salina,” which was formed to build cultural and ethnic inclusion locally.