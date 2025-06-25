Refreshed Website Offers New Biosecurity Resources

The Secure Beef Supply (SBS) website, www.securebeef.org, has been redesigned to better serve the growing number of users seeking new, updated biosecurity resources. According to Julia Herman, beef cattle specialist and veterinarian with NCBA, producers can use the new resources to be proactive and customize their biosecurity plan before one is needed. She said a biosecurity plan is valuable for risk management and should be developed in collaboration with veterinarians and others important to the cattle operation.

NCBA was able to lead this website redesign thanks to a grant from USDA’s National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. An advisory group gathered feedback from producers, veterinarians, state officials, Beef Quality Assurance state coordinators, secure food supply coordinators and SBS trainers that helped shape the website’s reorganization, resulting in a more intuitive layout, simplified language and streamlined navigation. Users now easily can access more than 100 resources, including enhanced and daily biosecurity tools. The grant also supported the development of new educational materials, like bilingual handouts (English and Spanish) and training videos.

Producers and livestock transporters interested in working with an SBS trainer can email [email protected]. States with officials available to develop or review biosecurity plans are listed here.