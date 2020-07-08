Reform in Salina Topic of Discussion

A discussion regarding reform in Salina is planned. The event will take place Friday, July 17th at The Temple in downtown Salina.

Hosted by Miranda Bachman founder of the group; Let’s Restore Humanity, “Project Salina: “Past, Present, & Future” examines Salina’s history, as well as its present day state and explores what possible changes could be made to the city in the future.

City of Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus and Luke Stanford, member of The Sunflower Coalition, are among the speakers slated for the evening.

The event is free and open to the public. Conversation and dialogue while outside is encouraged.

The event will also feature live graffiti painting from local artists, on permission walls provided by Salina Art Center. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Kevin Lynn.

Masks are required for entry. A limited number of disposable masks on hand for the event.