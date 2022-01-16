Salina, KS

Reduced Public Transportation Monday

Todd PittengerJanuary 16, 2022

Area public transportation will have reduced hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo, 81 Connection, Regional Paratransit, GoAbilene, and GoConcordia public transportation, will have reduced hours on Monday..

According to the organization, CityGo buses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with no peak routes running.

Regional paratransit vehicles, including GoAbilene and GoConcordia, will run only essential trips.

81 Connection will run its normal schedule.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 18th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Kansas News

