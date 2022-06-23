Salina, KS

Redistricting Impacts Saline County Residents

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2022

The political map has changed in Saline County since data from the last census was extracted and applied to area districts. In the coming weeks, Saline County residents will find Notices of Disposition in their mailboxes informing them of their new districts.

According to Saline County, after census completion every 10 years, the Legislature reviews district lines and makes necessary adjustments due to population shifts within the state. Due to redistricting changes, all Saline County voters will receive new voter information cards showing their new representatives.

Though some boundaries have changed, polling place locations have not. Registered voters will still vote at the same location.

Voters can look at their district online anytime at the links below.

 

My Vote Info
Elections Office

