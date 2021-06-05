Redding’s Walkoff Propels Falcons to Sweep over Newton

It’s safe to say that the Salina Falcons are off to a good start.

Zach Redding’s single drove in the winning run as Salina took down Newton 6-5. The Falcons followed that up with 11 hits in a 9-1, five-inning win in the nightcap to improve to 4-0 to open 2021.

Salina started the day with two runs in the first. Mason Gary scored on a fielding error followed by a sacrifice fly by Kade Barber. The lead didn’t last long as Newton answered with three runs in the second.

The Falcons fired back in the home half of the second with a two-RBI double by Parker Benoit. Both teams failed to score in the next three frames before the Knights plated two in the sixth, grabbing a 6-5 advantage.

That set up the potential fireworks in the seventh. Kade Barber led off with a single. Ethan Bolen then reached on a dropped fly ball. Nick Clayson stepped to the plate and ripped a single into left to tie the game. After a groundout, Redding singled to center to deliver the walkoff.

Seven different Falcons logged a hit. Only Benoit was able to get two, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Game two’s final score is a bit misleading. Newton actually drew first blood with a run in the first. Salina countered with a RBI by Benoit to knot up the score.

The Falcons took the advantage for good with a two spot in the second. Brycen Mitchell singled in a run and Peyton Jones grounded out to short to plate another.

Newton kept it as a two-run affair through 3 1/2 innings. Jones was just too good on the hill, giving up just five hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work. Salina finished strong with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Benoit continued his hot streak, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Colton Bell, Nick Shutz, Barber, Bolen, Mitchell, and Jones all registered an RBI.