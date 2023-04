Salina Police are investigating a stolen vehicle case.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm Wednesday and 6:30am Thursday, someone drove off in a 2019 Dodge Charger from the 2100 block of Tulane.

Police say the 67-year-old owner still has the key set, but also mentioned he may have left a second set in the car.

The red, Charger has Kansas tag: 848 NNY and is valued at $28,000.