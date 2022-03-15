Salina, KS

Recycling Generosity Donation Drive Saturday

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2022

The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is hosting the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive this weekend. The event will benefit the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salina Animal Services, and the Friends of the River Foundation’s Spring Spruce-up. This free event takes place Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.!

According to the City of Salina, this family friendly event strives to encourage community togetherness through generosity and recognition of our local support systems. All unopened pantry staples, individually packaged snack foods or animal food donations will be greatly appreciated. The drive will also be collecting hygiene products like toiletries, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste; the Food Bank plans on putting together Easter Hygiene Baskets for their clients.

In honor of the event, Salina Animal Services will be running an adoption special Saturday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at their location on 329 North Second Street.

Parking for the event is available in the parking stalls and along the south fence on the outside of the SDRC along the fence on the side of the center facing the mural.

Want to view the wish list and keep up to date on the event? Please visit the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive’s event page on Facebook https://fb.me/e/2YyNg1OJQ.

_ _ _

For more information about:

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank please visit, www.salinafood.org

Salina Animal Services please visit,

https://www.salinaanimalservices.com

The Friends of the River Foundation and Spring Spruce-up please visit, https://smokyhillriver.org/

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center please visit,

http://salina.ks.us/SDRC

