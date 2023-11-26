The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is planning its second “Recycle for a Cause & Paws Holiday Drive.”

According to the organization, this heartfelt event is dedicated to supporting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services, two essential organizations that play a vital role in our community.

The “Recycle for a Cause & Paws Holiday Drive” is a family-friendly event designed to foster a sense of togetherness and generosity within our community. We encourage everyone to participate and show their support for these local organizations. Donations of non-perishables, personal hygiene products, and canned pet food are greatly appreciated.

If you haven’t had the chance to visit the facility, this event is the perfect opportunity to see the recycling center and learn about how it operates. The City highly values our community’s recycling efforts and encourages even more citizens to take advantage of the recycling services.

Parking for the event is available in the parking stalls and along the south fence on the outside of the facility. To ensure a smooth process, we kindly request that you separate your donations from your recyclables. This will help the staff efficiently collect your recyclables while volunteers collect your donations.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: SDRC, 125 West North Street

For more information about the organizations involved visit: