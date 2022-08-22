Recount Finds No Election Fraud

A recount which included over half of the ballots cast in the Kansas August primary election is complete. The results are unchanged and there is no evidence of election fraud.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the 2022 Primary Election recount results for the three requested races- House District 118, State Treasurer, and the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment have been completed, and the results prove “once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process.”

The recounts, conducted by the county election offices, showed less than 2/100ths of a percent difference than in the county canvasses.

Schwab said the recount included more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election and concluded “Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted.”

Schwab also praised the work of county election officials and volunteer election workers. “Over the last month, county election officials and election volunteers have worked tirelessly to administer a secure election and complete the recount requests. I have immense gratitude for their hard work and commitment to a safe and secure election process.”

Generally, recounts reflect county canvass certified vote totals. However, when a recount is conducted, especially by hand, minor discrepancies in vote totals can occur. For example, an election board worker reviewing a hand-completed ballot during a recount may make a different determination than an election board worker makes during the initial vote count (canvass). Following the recount completion, counties are required to submit the results to the Secretary of State’s office.

The recount results on the sos.ks.gov website provide a comparison between county canvass vote totals and recount numbers.