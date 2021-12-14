Salina, KS

Record Warmth, Damaging Wind Anticipated

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2021

Record high temperatures, along with very strong and damaging wind  are forecast for most of Kansas Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a high wind warning has been issued for most of central Kansas, with a watch in place for parts of south and southeast Kansas.

Gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be possible in the warning. The strongest wind is anticipated between noon and 6.

The agency offers the following advice:

  • Check and secure Outdoor Christmas decorations.
  • Strong wind can impact travel, creating a hazard to high-profile vehicles
  • If you are driving hold the steering wheel with both hands and slow down. Keep a distance from high profile vehicles such as trucks, buses and vehicles towing trailers. One strong gust of wind can be enough to flip one of these onto its side

A high temperature of 75 is forecast for Salina, which would break the record of 69 set back in 1939.

There will also be a critical to extremely critical fire danger on Wednesday.

 

 

 

